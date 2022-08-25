Campaign confirms Lula in the debate UOL, Band, Cultura and Folha

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has decided that he will participate in the debate on Sunday (28) organized by UOLBand, Cultura and Folha, according to the coordination of its campaign.

After saying that he would go, Lula’s campaign took a step back and released a note in which he said that “the PT’s participation has not yet been confirmed” in the debate.

After the release of the statement, however, sources from the PT command confirmed that the former president is determined to attend. But they add that the campaign command’s position is that he will go to the debate if Bolsonaro goes.

The advice of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) informed the organization of the event that the candidate also intends to participate. Planalto sources report that Bolsonaro wants to participate and most of his advisors defend his presence in the debate.

The debate will bring together the candidates at the Band studio in São Paulo: Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), Simone Tebet (MDB), Bolsonaro, Lula and Ciro Gomes (PDT).

What are the rules of debate? The rules were defined in a meeting with the campaigns. There will be a first block with all candidates answering questions about government programs.

Afterwards, journalists from the organizing companies will ask questions. There will also be a space for questions between candidates.

Candidates Position: In the draw to know the position of each candidate, Lula and Bolsonaro will be side by side. This could be the second face-to-face meeting of the main opponents during the election campaign.

Last week, the PT and Bolsonaro faced each other during the inauguration of the presidency of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) by Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

when to watch: The debate organized by UOL, Folha de S.Paulo, TV Cultura and Grupo Bandeirantes will be held on the 28th at 9pm. Before, from 8 pm, the UOL will have a special program direct from the Band studios with backstage and the participation of columnists.

where to watch: Live on home UOLon the UOL channel on YouTube and Facebook of the UOL.