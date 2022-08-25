Can eating apple seeds lead to death? – Monitor R7









Eating and drinking what we like is one of life’s pleasures and no one can deny that, but it’s worth keeping an eye on the risks that a bite of that favorite fruit can bring. The apple, known for its red color and juicy flavor that goes from sweet to sour, can also be fatal, as in the famous story of Snow White, classic by the Brothers Grimm.

But can this really happen?

“It is very unlikely that this will happen, but yes, it is possible. Apple, apricot, peach, plum and cherry seeds, among others, contain a substance called amygdalin”, explains Marcelo Perrenoud, professor of biology at the Anglo course. “When consumed, it is hydrolyzed with the help of several enzymes and one of the products generated in the hydrolysis is hydrogen cyanide, potentially lethal if ingested above certain concentrations.”











This substance, amygdalin, when ingested in quantity, can cause symptoms such as: nausea, vomiting, headaches and in the belly region, mental confusion, dizziness and chills. Children and pets are most at risk.

The teacher explains that in order to have intoxication it is necessary to consume a very high amount of the substance. “A person would have to ingest more than 200 seeds to show symptoms of severe intoxication, of course, the number can vary depending on the individual’s body mass.”

Cyanide is also a lethal toxin found in the seed, after the release of this substance during digestion, the poisoning process can reach the bloodstream and reach the cells, directly affecting intracellular vital development, such as cellular respiration. responsible for supplying energy to cells.



