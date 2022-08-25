Candidates propose to strengthen SUS and vaccination. less Bolsonaro

São Paulo – Strengthening the SUS and the National Immunization Program (PNI), with the resumption of vigorous vaccination campaigns to face the drop in vaccine coverage, are common proposals of the candidacies of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT). Re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) does not touch on either of the two subjects, which are essential for public health.

Lula’s government program, of the Brasil da Esperança coalition (PT, PSB, PCdoB, PV, Psol, Rede, Solidariedade, Avante and Agir) is committed to “strengthening the public and universal SUS and improving its management”. In addition, it proposes “to bring together conditions for the SUS to resume meeting the dammed demands” during the pandemic and to assist people with sequelae of covid-19.

The program provides for the appreciation and training of health professionals, resumption of policies such as Mais Médicos and Popular Pharmacy. It also cites “reconstruction and promotion of the Economic and Industrial Health Complex”. The reinvigorated SUS is still touted as a strategy to protect women, especially black women, in the face of violence and femicide. And also as one of the goals of freedom of research, science, innovation and industrial policy.

But it is in Simone Tebet’s program, from the Brazil for All coalition (MDB-PSDB), that the strengthening of the SUS from the financial point of view is proposed in full. The candidate commits to “gradually increase the participation of the Union in the financing of the SUS, with greater integration between the federal government, states and municipalities.” Another part of the program proposes to “gradually reestablish the Union’s participation in the financing of SUS”.

More succinctly, Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) plan proposes “the reconstruction of the SUS, which in the post-covid-19 pandemic has been summarily destroyed by the federal government.”

No funding for SUS

In the 48 pages of his government plan, Jair Bolsonaro mentions the word SUS 80 times. In one of them, by the way, he calls it the “Unified National Health System”. Health appears 98 times. However, even as he authorized record increases in private health plans, he has not said a word about public health funding.

The government official who fought the covid-19 vaccine so much – even suggested side effects such as “turning into an alligator” – mentions the National Immunization Program only once. And even so, along with other initiatives to be continued, such as “Health Surveillance, which includes the fundamental and successful National Immunization Program, which has saved so many lives since its inception”. That is, the proposal is not strengthening.

Research by the School of Nursing of the Federal University of Minas Gerais points out that the reduction in vaccination of children, adolescents and people from risk groups, observed from 2013, was accentuated with the covid-19 pandemic. It is a serious public health problem, because it compromises collective immunity and favors the formation of pockets of vulnerable people.

It is in this environment that cases of polio can proliferate, for example, which have re-emerged in some countries, such as Israel and Malawi, in Africa. In July there was a record of a case in the United States, in the state of New York. In Brazil, the last one was in 1989, but the risk of reintroduction of the disease cannot be ruled out. This is because vaccination coverage dropped from 96.55% in 2012 to 67.71 in 2021.

Also called infantile paralysis, the acute contagious disease, caused by a virus (wild poliovirus), can be lethal depending on the proportion of the infection in the brain. In some cases, it puts the muscles of the lower limbs or even those involved in breathing and swallowing at risk. And it can also affect adults.

Concern about vaccination campaigns

Since 1973, the National Immunization Program (PNI has reduced the number of deaths from the disease, as well as from measles and whooping cough. In 1994, the country was certified as a wild poliovirus free area and, in 2016, measles free. But this title that was lost due to the sustained circulation of the measles virus in the national territory from 2018.

The other presidential candidates, on the other hand, show concern about the issue. Candidate Simone Tebet proposes “to resume campaigns to encourage vaccination, expanding coverage, and strengthening the National Immunization Program”. Up-to-date vaccination, like preventive health care, is part of the permanent income transfer program that it proposes.

Lula proposes “resuming the recognized national vaccination program”, making it clear that the current PNI, deconstructed under Bolsonaro’s administration, cannot continue. The Brasil da Esperança coalition still attributes to the “courageous health workers” the bravery to save so many lives that could be lost in the face of the “irresponsibility of the current government in the pandemic”, referring to the disastrous conduct of the fight against covid-19, which resulted in the loss of more than 680,000 lives.

Ciro proposes “to reinvigorate the National Immunization Program (PNI), with the resumption of major vaccination campaigns”.

Other proposals

Simone Tebet also brings proposals for expanding prevention, primary care and health promotion actions, with expansion and strengthening of the Family Health Strategy. The strengthening of the national industrial and health production complex, with research and development, to promote the incorporation and access of cutting-edge technologies in the SUS. Strengthen the performance of municipal, state and national health councils for the formulation and monitoring of public policies. And strengthen public health policies for priority groups, such as maternal and child health, women’s, children and adolescents’ health, the black population, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples, quilombola and rural communities.

Ciro defends the strengthening of the Popular Pharmacy program, primary care and the resumption of production of medicines that are currently imported, starting with those with patents close to expiry, pharmaceutical ingredients and the stimulus to research into new medicines. He also proposes the improvement of policies for mental health care and the discussion, within the SUS, of the structuring of the medical career.

And to reduce the pent-up demand for care, exams and surgeries, the pedestrian proposes to establish partnerships with the private sector. Which, at first glance, is very reminiscent of Doria’s Health Owl.