CAS recommends implantation of prosthesis in the heart by SUS — Rádio Senado

Health

Transcription

A PROJECT APPROVED BY THE SENATE PROVIDES FOR IMPLANTATION BY SUS OF PROSTHESIS IN THE HEART BY MEANS OF CATHETER. THE MODIFICATION MADE BY THE CHAMBER WAS REJECTED BY THE COMMITTEE ON SOCIAL AFFAIRS AND IS NOW UNDER ANALYSIS IN THE COMMISSION ON ECONOMIC AFFAIRS. REPORT BY IARA FARIAS BORGES. Approved by the Senate, the project was amended in the Chamber of Deputies, determining that the Executive Branch regulate the implantation of a prosthesis in the heart through a catheter and that the operation will be funded by the Ministry of Health with credits allocated to medium and high complexity procedures. But the change was rejected by the Social Affairs Committee. The rapporteur, Senator Paulo Rocha, from the PT from Pará, argued that the deputies’ suggestion bureaucratizes the Health budget. it is a project of great human reach and also the question of the role of public health in Brazil. However, it is clear that the House amendment goes against the trend of avoiding the plastering of the health budgets of Brazilian states and municipalities, since it links the performance of aortic valve prosthesis implantation procedures by means of a catheter to a specific resources of the Ministry of Health. Paulo Rocha also recalled that last year Conitec, the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS, the Unified Health System, recommended the adoption of the procedure as it is considered essential to save lives, despite the high costs. By rejecting the House amendment, the Social Affairs Committee supports Senator Acir Gurgacz, from the PDT of Rondônia, approved by the Senate, which obliges the SUS to perform aortic valve prosthesis implantation by catheter in patients with aortic stenosis who cannot undergo conventional surgery due to the high surgical risk. Aortic valve stenosis, which affects 1% to 4% of people over age 65, can be fatal because it prevents blood flow from the heart to other organs. Now, the deputies’ amendment will be analyzed by the Committee on Economic Affairs. From Rádio Senado, Iara Farias Borges.