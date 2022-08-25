Cátia Fonseca gets into trouble between William Bonner and Ivete Sangalo and gives advice

Cátia Fonseca gave her opinion on the confusion involving William Bonner and Ivete Sangalo, which set fire to social networks in the last week

Catia Fonseca used her space in “Best of the Afternoon”who performs on Band daily, to “put the bedelho” in the confusion involving William Bonner and Ivete Sangalo leaving TV Globo, where they both work, and dominated social networks in recent days.

The presenter commented on the situation and sent a message to the journalist, which presents the “Jornal Nacional”: “Do you know what Bonner should do? You should go there to visit Ivete when she’s recording Pipoca”, she said, who received the agreement of the commentators with whom she shares the afternoon attraction.

In addition, Catia stated that a visit by Bonner to her company colleague’s program would be a way of honoring her, mainly due to the fact that the singer took the ‘ice’ in sports: “Come in and say ‘Look, I came here to reciprocate the affection’. I think he should do that,” she mused. Alex Sampaio, columnist for the program, added: “And as a bonus, he was going to give audience to Pipoca”.

Catia almost fell into an app scam

Yesterday (23), Catia commented on the show that she was the victim of an attempted scam on a shopping app. The debate on the bench revolved around the famous ‘PIX coup’ when the veteran remembered what happened this weekend.

“One thing I missed this weekend, and you have to stay tuned. You order supermarket, things through the apps, remember? They call the delivery person a shopper”, she began at the time, highlighting the importance of requesting the invoice when receiving purchases at home. .