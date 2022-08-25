Ceará officially hires coach Lucho González; see contract details – Play

O Ceará official the hiring of the technician Lucho Gonzalez, 41 years old. The commander arrives at the club with a contract until December 2022, with an automatic renewal clause if he wins a spot in South American competitions.

the auxiliaries Emanuel Depaoli and Walter Scarinci and the physical trainer Diego Giacchino will make up the Argentinian’s coaching staff.

According to Grandpa, the coach and his commission are scheduled to arrive on Friday (26). With that, against Hurricane, Ceará will be commanded by interim Juca Antonello.

See official announcement of the new coach of Ceará

Multi-champion for clubs, Lucho will be the 6th foreign coach in the history of Ceará. Retired from the fields a year ago, the Argentine will have his 1st experience as a football coach.

Lucho González arrives at Alvinegro de Porangabuçu to replace Marquinhos Santosfired on August 14, after the defeat in the Clássico-Rei for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A.


