Central Bank announces NEW financial transaction platform: Will Pix end?

One of the most popular money transfer systems in Brazil, the pix has been the subject of questions about whether it will just end. This is because the Central Bank (BC) announced a new transaction and service platform that aims to unify various operations. But how will this work? To get this and more answers, keep reading our article below.

Central Bank announces unification of services

O central bank announced a new platform that aims to unify all financial services and transactions in order to bring more practicality to Brazilian account holders. Namely, the launch is only scheduled for 2023 and does not yet have a name but must add Open Finance, Open Banking and of course the pix. This means that all these operations will be concentrated in a single application, that is, whoever has accounts in several banks will be able to access them all at once.

Will pix end?

With this announcement of BCit was normal for many to question whether the pix would end. But now, we know that NO will happen. As mentioned above, it is just a combination of services that will allow Brazilians to save time when operating their bank accounts. Who never tried to make a pix and the money was in another account? So it is. Now with this new platform, just search for the right bank and the procedure will be carried out. As all services will be interconnected, the entire space will be personalized with the client’s profile.

Furthermore, despite the closure rumors, the BC understands that the pix fell in the taste of Brazilians. Since its launch in 2020, the system has reached the mark of more than 14 billion transactions. In just one day in July this year, more than 58 million transfers were registered. However, the federal institution guarantees not only the maintenance of the procedure but also promises new features.

One of them, it is worth mentioning, has been thought about for some time. It is about the internationalization of the service, that is, the possibility of making financial transfers to bank accounts abroad. However, these changes do not yet have an implementation forecast. However, you can be sure that the pix it won’t end. Its agility and practicality are really here to stay.

