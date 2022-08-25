Champions League draw defines competition groups; accompany

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Champions League draw defines competition groups; accompany 3 Views

This Thursday (25), UEFA defined, in Istanbul, the groups of the Champions League 2022/23. The 32 teams classified for the group stage of the competition were defined yesterday (24), with the end of the playoffs.

As usual, the tournament rules are the same: teams are divided into four pots and each group will have one team from each of those pots. Clubs from the same country cannot face each other, however.

CLICK HERE AND SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX TO WATCH ALL OTHER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GAMES!

The pots were defined by the UEFA coefficient and are divided as follows:

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto and Ajax.

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, ​​Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham.

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sporting, Bayer Leverkusen and Benfica.

Pot 4: Olympique de Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers, Copenhagen and Dinamo Zagreb.

Check out, below, how the groups of the Champions 2022/23 were defined:

A groupgroup BGroup CGroup DGroup EGroup FGroup GGroup H
ajaxHarborBayern MunchenEintracht FrankfurtMilanReal MadridManchester CityPSG
LiverpoolMadrid’s athleticbarcelonatottenhamChelseaRB LeipzigsevilleJuventus
napoliBayer LeverkusenInter MilanSportingRB SalzburgShakhtar DonestkBorussia Dortmundbenfica
rangersClub BruggeViktoria PlzenOlympique de MarseilleDynamo ZagrebCelticCopenhagenMaccabi Haifa

VINI JR. DECIDED! Watch the best moments of Real Madrid 1×0 Liverpool

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Advance TV quotas, late electricity bill, legal fights… John Textor lists mishaps at the beginning of SAF Botafogo: ‘It’s very challenging’

O Botafogo was one of the first big clubs to transform into SAF, alongside Cruzeiro, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved