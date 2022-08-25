chances in the areas of Technology, see how to apply

Currently, the dream of many people is to leave Brazil and move to Portugal. After all, it is not necessary to learn another language to live in the European nation. Therefore, many people wonder: how to find a job in Portugal for Brazilians? Recently, a famous technology company opened several vacancies for national citizens. Opportunities have good salaries and great attractions.

However, if you want to move to Portugal and work in the country, be careful. An essential tip is to always look for information on sites with a proven reputation. In addition, it is worth making a monetary reserve for possible eventualities. Finally, it is worth paying attention to the criteria for the entry (and permanence) of immigrants. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about job openings for Brazilians in Portugal.

Portuguese company opens job vacancies for Brazilians

A famous Portuguese company in the areas of technology and communication has just opened dozens of vacancies for Brazilian citizens! Well known, the company in question has been in the market since 2007, and currently wants to expand its areas of operation and strengthen its team of professionals.

In other words, it brings great opportunities for those who want to move to Europe and work in Portugal. A differential of the company is the fact that it is committed to taking care of the entire entry process of new professionals – including the part of the visa and the documentation of stay, together with the costs and relocation.

Discover the job openings in Portugal for Brazilians

The vacancies in question are available at Multivision, which currently has about 260 employees. The company’s goal is to reach 500 employees by 2025. Therefore, Brazilians can apply for more than 200 job openings. As mentioned earlier, the company operates in the area of ​​technology and communication. Therefore, the available opportunities involve the IT (Information Technology) area.

Currently want to hire Front End Developers, Back End Developers, Front End Engineers, DevOps Engineers, Powershell Developers, Azure Devops Engineers, Vue.js Developers, Cloud Engineers, Azure Cloud Specialists, Kubernetes Infrastructure Engineers , Linux engineers, and many other professionals in the field.

How to apply for jobs in Portugal?

To apply for Multivision jobs, there is no secret: Interested parties must access the company’s Opportunities Portal, select the desired vacancy, carefully read all the requirements and criteria and, later, upload the resume on the platform. From there, the selection process is up to the company itself. In the coming months, the company should contact the chosen professionals by e-mail.

The job portal of the Portuguese company Multivision is available at https://www.multivision.pt/pt/join-us?utm_source=vpm&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=vagasmv.