check prices today

The physical market for live cattle continues to operate with weakened prices this Tuesday (23).
According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, attempts to purchase below the average reference by slaughterhouses continued to be recorded.
“In many states, the position of slaughter scales remains comfortable, offering peace of mind for meatpackers to test lower prices. The large industry still relies on fixed-term contracts, making programming even smoother”, says Iglesias.
The analyst also highlights that for the live cattle market, a greater perspective of rising prices would be necessary a shortening of slaughter schedules and also a downsizing of beef stocks.
In this way, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi dropped even more, remaining in BRL 291. In Dourados (MS), prices remain at BRL 279.
At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT) the arroba de boi gordo ended the day in BRL 270. At the same time, in Uberaba (MG), prices remain fixed at BRL 280.
In Goiânia (GO), beef prices stabilized at BRL 275 the at sign
Boi: wholesale market
beef prices returned to the wholesale market.
According to Iglesias, the business environment once again suggests short-term drop in prices, in line with the slower replacement between wholesale and retail during the second half of the month, a period with less appeal for consumption. Meatpackers are still signaling full stocks at this time, putting a pessimistic tone for the short term.
The forequarter of the ox had a fall and was quoted in BRL 16.40. The needle tip had prices of BRL 16.50.
Finally, the hindquarter of the ox dropped 0.40having a price of BRL 20.80 per kilo.