check prices today

The physical market for live cattle continues to operate with weakened prices this Tuesday (23).

According to the analyst Harvests & Market Fernando Henrique Iglesias, attempts to purchase below the average reference by slaughterhouses continued to be recorded.

“In many states, the position of slaughter scales remains comfortable, offering peace of mind for meatpackers to test lower prices. The large industry still relies on fixed-term contracts, making programming even smoother”, says Iglesias.

The analyst also highlights that for the live cattle market, a greater perspective of rising prices would be necessary a shortening of slaughter schedules and also a downsizing of beef stocks.