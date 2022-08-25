Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2513 contest; prize is BRL 12.5 million

Yadunandan Singh 10 hours ago Business Comments Off on Check the results of Mega-Sena’s 2513 contest; prize is BRL 12.5 million 2 Views

posted on 08/24/2022 20:07 / updated on 08/24/2022 21:18

On Wednesday night (8/24), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw five lotteries: Quina’s 5932 contests; Lotofácil’s 2607; the 2513 of the Mega-Seine; the 2356 of Lotomania and the 287 of Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.


  • SUPER SEVEN | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
  • MEGA-SENA | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
  • QUINE | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
  • LOTOMANIA | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
  • LOTOFÁCIL | WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24
super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 400 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 5
Column 2: 5
Column 3: 4
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 0
Column 6: two
Column 7: 5

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Mega Sena

The sweetheart of the night, the Mega-Sena, which has an estimated prize of R$ 12.5 million, had the following dozens drawn: 13-19-21-35-46-50.

The number of Mega-Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 3.1 million, had the following numbers drawn: 10-24-30-40-70.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 6.5 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 00-09-13-14-20-22-23-31-33-34-36-39-48-51-63-64-66-67-81-82.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 01-03-05-07-08-09-10-14-16-17-18-22-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


Watch the broadcast:

