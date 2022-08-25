Check the UPDATED list of banks that may or may not offer the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan

With an eye on this year’s re-election, President Jair Bolsonaro targeted a target audience to increase his electorate: low-income families. Therefore, after the approval of the PEC of Goodnessnicknamed by the opposition precisely Electoral PEC, which created new and increased old social programs, a new opportunity arises for those who would like to take a financial credit. namely, the Brazil aid will allow payroll loans by banks that accept to offer the modality. However, resistances begin to appear against the measure. Find out more in our article.

Payroll loan measure should start in September

Regardless of the controversies surrounding the measure of granting consigned credit to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid, some banks may possibly start operating the modality in the month of September. The information is from Ministry of Citizenship which reported this Monday (22) that 17 banks would be signaling positively to the possibility. According to Minister Ronaldo Bento, the Federal government seeks to democratize access to a formal loan that guarantees a discount on the benefit’s payroll.

Big banks don’t join

However, the payroll loan measure for policyholders of the Brazil aid is seen with different eyes by the largest private banks in Brazil and this is already reflected within the Government. Large financial institutions such as Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco and Santander have already informed that they will not join the line’s operation due to potential business risks and damage to public image.

Of course, it is important to remember that the target audience of Brazil aid is made up of socioeconomically vulnerable people. After the rejection of the big banks, smaller financial groups also declared not to support the idea and the Government already sees a smaller scope of the measure. However, the Planalto Palace has no intention of postponing the release of the credit.

See too: Federal Government will require THIS to approve Auxílio Brasil payroll loan; understand!

List of banks that must offer loans to Auxílio Brasil policyholders

Therefore, we have selected an updated list of banks that may (or may not) offer the payroll loan line to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid based on a survey published by banks and the newspaper Valor Econômico. See below:

must offer

Federal Savings Bank

I acted

pan

In study

Bank of Brazil

BNB

daycoval

Inter

mercantile

Alpha

will not offer

Itau

Bradesco

Santander

BV

banrisul

Sicredi

BMG

banestes

BRB

C6

Omni

Paraná Bank

They did not answer

harvest

BNP / Cetelem

Original

Master

See too: Consigned by Auxílio Brasil: More than 15 banks must offer the service