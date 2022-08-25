Child actor of ‘Pantanal’ is run over and undergoes surgery: ‘Nightmare’ | celebrities



Gustavo Corasini played the child version of Tadeu in the remake of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’ – Reproduction/Instagram

Gustavo Corasini played the child version of Tadeu in the remake of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’Reproduction / Instagram

Published 08/24/2022 18:48

Rio – Actor Gustavo Corasini was run over and had to be operated on in a hurry last Tuesday. Known for acting in the remake of ‘Pantanal’ as the child version of Tadeu (José Loreto), the 12-year-old artist was playing with other children in the condominium where he lives when the accident happened. A friend of Gustavo’s was also injured at the time and could not resist.

The information was revealed by the young actor’s mother, Fernanda, in the artist’s Instagram Stories: “Gustavo had an accident, he is in surgery. I ask everyone for prayers. Unfortunately, his best friend couldn’t resist and went to live with God. We are very sad. and destroyed, a nightmare. Eduardo, rest in peace”, she declared.

On the morning of this Wednesday, Fernanda returned to update the social networks and said that her son is already recovering after the surgery. She took the opportunity to clarify the context in which the accident happened: “Yesterday, around 5 pm, Gustavo and the condo gang were making ribbons to decorate the street for the World Cup. A bricklayer from a neighboring house fell and the rescue was help, and they, curious, went to see what had happened. A resident went to take the car out of the place to give way and got lost in the automatic transmission and ran over the boys”, he reported.

“Gustavo broke his arm and leg, and fractured his pelvis. He underwent surgery and is recovering. His friend, unfortunately, could not resist. donations to the family of the boy who died for funeral expenses.

Gustavo’s mother also used Stories to thank the messages of affection and support she received from internet users. “A mother’s pain is everyone’s pain,” she said, without giving more details about her son’s health.