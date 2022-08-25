Child from BH finds Neymar figurine sold for R$ 9 thousand: ‘I found it and glued it’

A sensation among children, teenagers and adults, the official album for the Qatar World Cup began to be sold at the end of last week and has already become a “fever” even in schools. And a child from Belo Horizonte, just 10 years old, has already been talked about at the school she studies: she found one of the most coveted figurines in the collection.

Miguel Santos, 10 years old, was “lucky” to find the legend of Neymar, who even is found for the trifle of R$ 9 thousand on the Internet. “At the beginning of the week, I bought the album with some packs of figurines. I saw it, I thought it was beautiful and I glued it. Only after that I discovered that the figurine is very difficult to find”, he told the The Sports Time.

In all, the album has 670 stickers, 50 of which are special and 80 rare – of these, 20 are legends, which also feature tributes to players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in addition to the Brazilian ace. According to the publisher Panini, each one is found every 1,900 little packages, or 9,500 stickers.

“A friend of mine said that this figurine was worth a lot of money, and I was like: ‘What do you mean?’, joked the student. also found the sticker legend of the Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was in evidence after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field during the last Eurocup.

According to him, there is no possibility of selling the album or stickers of this type, if they are not repeated. “Now, I want to complete the album until the Cup. I was sad because in the 2018 World Cup, in Russia, I didn’t complete the album, because it tore”, he concluded.