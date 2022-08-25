Children at work: why fathers are praised and mothers are scolded when they show up with a baby in their arms | Santa Catarina

Malu Borges Nunes was breastfeeding her daughter during an online session at the Amazon Court of Justice when she had her attention called by a judge because of the child’s noise. She even requested preferential care in order not to reconcile breastfeeding and defense schedules, but her request was denied.

Felipe Cavallazzi had to take his 1-year-old and 10-month-old son to a session in the plenary of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in Brasília. Divorced, it was the day to keep the boy, who caught the attention of the ministers who understood the case as a priority and anticipated the lawyer’s arguments.

Philosophy professor Patricia Ketzer said the situations involve gender issues.

“How many times do we see a man praised for doing the least, changing the diaper, getting up to breastfeed the child at night, going out for a walk with the child. These are things that women do and are invisible [quando elas fazem]”, he declared.

The vice-president of the OAB Gender Commission in Chapecó, in the west of Santa Catarina, lawyer Vivian Ayumi, said that the attitude of the magistrate who reprimanded the mother with the baby violated the Lawyers Statute (read more below).

“The judge, in addition to violating this right of this lawyer, he is hurting her prerogative”, he said.

In Brasília, the case in which the lawyer Felipe Cavallazzi would participate was brought forward in the STJ on Thursday (18). He had to take his son Lorenzo as it was his day, who is divorced, to keep the boy.

Lorenzo’s presence caught the attention of the judges of the Second Panel of the STJ who, as the child was considered a priority, put the lawyer’s case on the list of topics for the day.

Lawyer Felipe Cavallazzi, from Brasília, took his son Lorenzo Cavallazzi, 1 year and 10 months old, to the STJ session

The other situation occurred in the Court of Justice of Amazonas on Monday (22). Malu Borges Nunes was reprimanded by the president of the 2nd Civil Chamber to TJ-AM for being with her daughter, a 6-month-old baby, during a plenary session held through videoconference.

Judge Elci Simões paralyzed the session for a few seconds to scold the lawyer, stating that the noise the child was making interfered with the session’s concentration.

Daughter of the lawyer cried during the session and attitude was reprimanded by the magistrate

After the repercussion of the magistrate’s speeches, the lawyer said that she felt offended. “I felt offended first as a woman, as a mother, as a lawyer too. [desembargador] questioned my professional ethics in relation to me being, I don’t know, with her on my lap, or breastfeeding, or being in the home office and her being close to me. I felt really bad, I cried a lot afterwards. I turn around here at 30 to take care of everything I have to do. Taking care of the baby, house, work”, he told TV Globo.

Professor Patricia Ketzer, who works at the University of Passo Fundo (UPF), said that the fact that the two lawyers are treated differently is a matter of gender.

“You can take the example of a single mother. There are still people who have a conservative view when they see a woman without a husband, while a single father is seen as a hero, as a man who has not abandoned his son,” he said.

Ketzer also said that there are many children in Brazil who do not have their father’s name on their birth certificates.

“Mothers raise the children, head the household, take care of the household. But any time you say you have a sick child, you need to leave early, you’ll hear that’s why women aren’t employed,” he said.

“When a man does this [sair do trabalho para tratar do filho doente], he is praised, he is congratulated, when a man does the least that a woman does everyday. It is considered that it is not his role [cuidar dos filhos]the man is totally released from this work”, he declared.

Lawyer Liane Slaviero, who has books in the areas of civil procedure and law and feminism, also said the task is not expected of men.

“When we enter public spaces taking care of the offspring, we are inverting the logic and the whole structure of a supposed equality is put to the test. sexual division of labor – it will be noticed, respected and even honored publicly, because there is this supposed role reversal,” he said.

What does the law say about lawyers with young children?

The Homoaffective and Gender Law Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) of Santa Catarina reported that the rules regarding mothers and fathers lawyers are in the Law Statute, law number 8.906/1994.

Another law, number 13,363/2016, amends the statute to stipulate rights and guarantees for pregnant, breastfeeding, adopting or giving birth lawyers and for lawyers who become a father.

Thus, with the amendment made by the most recent law, the Lawyer’s Statute now says, in article 7-A, item III, that the lawyer “pregnant, breastfeeding, adopting or giving birth, preference in the order of support oral and hearings to be held each day”.

In the first paragraph of the same statute, it says that the rights provided apply for the duration of the breastfeeding period. Article 7-B says that “it is a crime to violate the right or prerogative of a lawyer” and provides for a penalty of two to four years of detention and a fine.

The vice president of the OAB Gender Commission in Chapecó criticized the attitude of the judge who reprimanded the lawyer with the baby.

“Without the figure of that lawyer, everything that was happening could not happen. She wasn’t there playing. Surely she was taking the time as the provider of this home to make that judgment, that session happen. When we have a judge talking, even asking for the ethics of this noble colleague, we see that he is also infringing this whole statute [da Advocacia]”, he stated.

What does the judge say

After the repercussion of the case, the judge claimed, in a note, that he asked “politely” for the magistrate to avoid noise during the session, out of respect for other colleagues.

“It was politely and carefully recommended to avoid noise during the session, even more so in respect of the presence of other lawyers in a complex and extensive public hearing”, he said.

On the lawyer’s request to speak first during the session, Simões stated that it was decided that she did not need to be heard before the others because she was home office.

See the full notes:

Lawyer Malu Borges Nunes

“We women just want our voice to be heard, that we be respected in our work environment and in society. That our professional ethics are not questioned because we are working double/triple hours without any kind of support.

My reality is that of millions of Brazilians – workers and mothers. Obviously, if I had a better option to leave my daughter (who just turned 6 months old and depends on me for everything) while I work, I would join, because the biggest loser is me, who works 3 shifts to take care of the amount of tasks.

My ethics could be questioned only if I failed to meet deadlines and perform acts, which is not the case. I’m not unethical for working from home with my daughter on my lap. The sad episode that took place at TJAM – not only regarding the speech of Judge Elci, but also regarding the lack of respect for my legal preference (infant) – unfortunately only proves, once again, the structural machismo of our society.

That’s because, while I was convicted of having a baby mumbling (not crying) in the session, a week ago a lawyer father had preference in his process at the STJ for being with his 1-year-old son present (matter of national repercussion , including). Even in the face of the lack of understanding of my situation, I will continue to support breastfeeding or with my close daughter, which is the appropriate place for her”.

“OAB Santa Catarina comes to the public to repudiate the attitude of the judge Elci Simões, of the Court of Justice of Amazonas (TJAM), who reprimanded the lawyer of Greater Florianópolis Malu Borges Nunes, enrolled in the sectional’s staff, because of her son’s crying during a trial held by videoconference this Monday (22/8).

In a video shared by a media outlet, it is possible to watch an excerpt from the session of the 2nd Civil Chamber of the TJAM in which the magistrate says that the crying of the child, who was in the lawyer’s lap, takes away the concentration. “It’s a session of the Court, you can’t have a dog barking and a child crying. So, if you have a child, put it in a suitable place so as not to disturb the performance of our sessions”, said the magistrate.

The OAB/SC expresses solidarity with the lawyer and mother Malu Borges Nunes for the embarrassment faced when practicing law, which still had ethics questioned in the face of what happened. The Santa Catarina Section also reinforces the importance of Recommendation no. 94/21, issued by the CNJ at the request of the OAB/SC, and its transformation into a resolution, in order to maintain and improve the recordings of court hearings and trial sessions in the country, thus contributing to the fight against disrespect for prerogatives of the profession.

Achievements such as this one and the Julia Matos Law itself (Law nº 13.363/16), which guarantees a series of guarantees to women lawyers, especially pregnant women and mothers, are essential for the dignity of female law, which represents about 50% of the working class. and, therefore, must have their rights and needs respected”.

“THE BRAZILIAN ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINALIST LAWYERS – ABRACRIM, THE NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN LAWYER OF THE BRAZILIAN ASSOCIATION OF CRIMINALIST LAWYERS – ABRACRIM WOMAN, hereby publicly express SOLIDARITY to Lawyer MALU BORGES NUNES, as well as to all women and lawyers in this country, for rebuke , verbal and public admonition, carried out by a Judge of the honored Court of Justice of the State of Amazonas, when he called the attention of a Lawyer, of a Mother, in the midst of a virtual session, duly recorded, due to the noise caused by the sound of the newborn son who was in her lap, and this in the middle of the commemorative month of Advocacy and August Lilac.

We are sorry for the lack of sensitivity on the part of the human being, and, even more, for the lack of knowledge of the Current Laws 8.906/1994 and Law No. breastfeeding, adopting and parturient.

Doctor Malu, it is not your son’s crying that takes away your Ethics, as improperly raised, on the contrary, it serves as strength and honor for all Lawyers and Mothers not only in the State of Amazonas, but throughout the world; the doctor represents us”.

