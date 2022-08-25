Ciro Gomes’ team regrets ‘cold’ interview in Jornal Nacional

Disclosure / TV Globo – 08.23.2022 Pedetista defended his guidelines during the interview

Ciro Gomes’ (PDT) campaign lamented the candidate’s performance in the Jornal Nacional Saturday, which aired last Tuesday (23). The pedestrian’s team considered the questions “cold” and that the tone used by the pedestrian ended up being very “professional”, not betting on the voter’s emotion.

In the opinion of professionals who are next to the former governor of Ceará, the expectation was that William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos would be “up” with the former minister, as happened in 2018 and also in the hearing of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) . However, the two anchors chose to take a more relaxed line and offer opportunities for the presidential candidate to present their proposals, in addition to criticizing their opponents.

In this way, the interview took a path that the campaign did not approve of. Ciro talked about his projects, but always using a professorial tone. The phrase “let me explain” was the one that most bothered the team, because it gave the impression that the former minister knew everything and the others knew nothing.

Furthermore, Gomes had little opportunity, in the eyes of his allies, to appeal to the emotional side of voters. Not by chance, the repercussion of the interview was much smaller in relation to that of the President of the Republic. In the end, the Sabbath was treated as “cold.”

The positive side highlighted by the campaign was the way the former governor treated the two presenters, especially Renata. The biggest concern was that the pedestrian would interrupt her several times and be rude at some point, as happened with Vera Magalhães in Roda Viva.

