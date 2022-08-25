Cláudia Jimenez fulfilled promise made after being expelled from Sai de Baixo

Brazil lost the talent of Cláudia Jimenez this Saturday (20th). The actress and comedian left us at the age of 63, after suffering from heart problems in recent years. Despite being short, one of her most remarkable passages was in Sai de Baixo.

Originally aired between 1996 and 2002, the program was a phenomenon on Sunday nights and brought a large audience to Globo, which embittered the vice-leadership of the time, losing to Topa Tudo por Dinheiro, led by Silvio Santos, on SBT.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The frustration of the owner of Baú was twofold, as he lost in Ibope to a project that he himself refused: Sai de Baixo was offered to the Brazilian Television System by its creators, before being produced by Rede Globo.

The cast chosen was incredible: Luis Gustavo, Aracy Balabanian, Miguel Falabella, Claudia Jimenez, Tom Cavalcanti and Marisa Orth drew laughter from viewers who loved the confusion of the family in Largo do Arouche.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Criticism of the script

However, not everything was fun in that apartment and the negative comments were proportional to the success: each time the program gained more audience, the gossip in the press increased. The criticism, in turn, too, and many of them were aimed at the script of the program.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In the midst of so many rumors, one fact was true and involved Claudia Jimenez, the employee Edileuza. In an interview with Jornal do Brasil, Claudia stated that the quality of the text was dropping and complained about one episode in particular: O ET do Arouche, which explored the case of ET de Varginha.

“The quality is really going down, and it wasn’t just in the last show. This has been going on for at least a month,” she said in the interview, who showed resentment at the low level of the texts.

The same report brought the version by Claudio Paiva, responsible for the final writing of the program, who alleged a dispute between egos: Jimenez blamed the text for thinking that his character was not as successful as Magda, by Marisa Orth. The editor even refuted this question, noting that everyone had the same space within the attraction.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

friction

All this confusion generated friction between the actresses, causing discomfort behind the scenes of the program and more criticism from Claudia, directed at the writing team.

In the episode Programa de Índio, the actress played the Indian Urucubaca, who had a pet snake. Jimenez purposely changed the name of the snake from “Amarelinha” to “Paivinha”, provoking Claudio Paiva, who was in the auditorium following the recordings.

One of the actress’s complaints was the insults: nicknames such as “well stopper” and “whale suppository”, among others, were part of the script. Nani, one of the screenwriters, claimed that these jokes were not in the script and Miguel Falabella’s improvisation was responsible, although all the actors respected the text.

Despite all the problems, the show continued with great success until the end of 1996 and was already guaranteed on the 1997 schedule. However, that season was the last with the original cast.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

expelled from Arouche

In January, director Daniel Filho asked for the head of Claudia Jimenez to the vice president of operations, Boni. Claudia had irritated the directors, in some cases even refusing to say some lines from the script, in addition to criticizing the show openly. For all this, Edileusa was dismissed from Arouche.

To Jornal do Brasil, on January 26, 1997, Claudia spoke about her departure from the series.

“I think my big mistake was trying to change things I didn’t agree with. I’ve actually been insubordinate a few times, but only because I wanted to make things better. I think they have every right to fire me. The slutty wasn’t the firing, but the way things were done,” she emphasized.

She saw leaving the show as an expulsion and made a promise that she ended up keeping: she would never return to the show again. Not even in the film, made many years later, did she participate.

“I was notified that I left the program. It was easier to get rid of me than to revamp the show.” “Even if they want me to come back, I never come back. With me, Eduardo Figueiras, producer of the program, told me to be calm because this decision is not final. But for me it is. I will never set foot on this show again, it’s over for me,” she added.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

new maids

The chosen one to replace Claudia was Ilana Kaplan, an actress coming from the theater, who would play the maid Lucinete. But she stayed only four episodes in Arouche’s apartment: her sophisticated humor didn’t fit the show’s style.

Next, Marcia Cabrita (pictured above), Miguel Falabella’s choice since Jimenez left, joined the program as Neide Aparecida. She inherited the costume that would be Lucinete’s and created her own style, far from the other maids, being a great success for four seasons.

After Marcia left, Claudia Rodrigues, an actress already known to the public for her roles in Caça Talentos and Zorra Total, joined the cast playing Sirene and stayed until the end of the program, in 2002.

Regardless of all the rumors, fights and gossip, Sai de Baixo has its place guaranteed as one of the best comedies in the history of television, being re-presented to this day.