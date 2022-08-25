Claudia Jimenez was fired from Sai de Baixo and was outraged

The actress was quite successful in the humorous Sai de Baixo, but had a controversial exit from the humorous

Died last Saturday (20), the actress Claudia Jimenez, she was a victim of cardiac complications. She became famous among the general public as the Dona Cacildagives Professor Raimundo’s Schooland was eternalized as the Edileuzafrom the extinct come out from belowboth of Globe.

And what few know is that she didn’t leave the show after the first season because she wanted to, but because she was fired from the show. She was not one to hold grudges, though, and she never accepted the treatment she received when she was released from the comedian in 1996.

In an interview with Jornal Brasil, the actress said that she did not accept the way it all happened. “I think they have every right to fire me. The slutty was not the dismissal, but the way things were done”, said the actress at the time.

Edileuza was a successful character and was loved by the public, however, behind so much fun and charisma of the character, there was a dissatisfied actress. She didn’t hold back criticism and started pointing out the flaws in the script and the pejorative terms that were related to her physical form.

The public was amused by the bad jokes, however, the actress relived the sufferings of her childhood and adolescence. She ended up being ignored in her claim and started putting some ‘shards’ in the character’s lines.

The atmosphere behind the scenes ended up weighing heavily and there was a disagreement with the powerful global director at the time, Daniel Filho, who was irritated by the actress’ attitude.

“My big mistake was trying to change things I didn’t agree with. I was really insubordinate a few times.” After the humorous, Claudia Jimenez participated in some Globo soap operas and declined the invitation to participate in Sai de Baixo – O Filme.