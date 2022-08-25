Close to losing Paquetá, Lyon should intensify interest in Flamengo player | Flamengo



Lucas PaquetáDisclosure / Lyon

Rio – With the offensive of West Ham, from England, by Lucas Paquetá, Lyon, from France, has an eye on another Flamengo player to be part of its squad. According to information from the portal “UOL”, the French club should intensify its interest in hiring midfielder João Gomes, 21 years old.

The player has been a member of Dorival Júnior’s team and arousing interest from European clubs. The midfielder’s current contract with Flamengo is valid until the end of 2025. He recently rejected a proposal to renew his contract with the Rio de Janeiro club. João Gomes, 21, has 46 official games and a goal this season.

The signing of 24-year-old Lucas Paquetá by West Ham would be very close. The English club has made an offer of 40 million euros (about R$ 202 million) for the 24-year-old player, according to ‘Sky Sports’. Lyon must reach an agreement for the athlete.

The French club is managed by John Textor, a shareholder in Botafogo. Recently, the American took majority control of Lyon’s football and promised that the former club of Juninho Pernambucano will try to play the leading role in football in the country with PSG.