Cobra Kai, Punishers and the September premieres on streaming

Neighbors (9/1/2022)

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Love in Verona (9/1/2022)

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

Marighella (7/9/2022)

In this documentary, director Isa Grinspum Ferraz portrays the life of her uncle, activist Carlos Marighella, during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

End of the Road (9/9/2022)

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

Times of Peace (12/9/2022)

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

Alice in the Internet World (9/13/2022)

After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

Broad Peak (9/14/2022)

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

The Invisible Man (9/14/2022)

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

Zombieland: Double Tap (9/15/2022)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Punishers (9/16/2022)

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

Lou (23/9/2022)

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

ATHENA (23/9/2022)

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

The Jazz Man (23/9/2022)

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (24/9/2022)

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

Blonde (28/9/2022)

Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Rainbow (30/9/2022)

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.