Conmebol offered more than one format to change Qualifiers; see which ones – 08/24/2022

The ten federations that make up Conmebol decided on Monday to ask FIFA to maintain the current format of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the US, Canada and Mexico. The international entity should give the approval soon so that the 18 rounds are maintained, in two shifts and consecutive points to define six direct spots and one of repechage – the World will be the first with 48 participants.

The direction of the South American confederation, however, had offered more than one formula to change the format, reduce dates and allow, for example, the entry of teams from the continent in a League of Nations jointly with the Europeans. According to journalist Javier Lanza, in a text published on the website A24, the president of the South American confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, was quite upset with the decision of the affiliates.

The column found that to try to convince the federations, Conmebol suggested more than one format, based on the same principle of dividing the ten teams into groups, but with different classification methods:

1) Two groups of five teams, playing all against all, in turn and return, only within the bracket. There would be ten dates used, eight less than currently. In this first idea, the first three classified in each group would qualify directly for the Cup and the fourth placed would play a knockout, back and forth, to define the spot in the world repechage.

This suggestion was rejected at first. As the columnist Rodrigo Mattos, from UOL, showed, the CBF at first sympathized with this idea, to win dates to hold friendlies, or even participate in the League of Nations, but in the end ended up voting with the other federations to demonstrate integration, mainly because Conmebol’s management was in favor of the change.

Even so, the South American confederation has prepared a second possibility of format, which would also give an extra chance to the fifth places in each group to try for a spot in the world repechage. Would be like this:

2) Two groups of five teams, playing all against all, in turn and return, only within the bracket. There would be ten dates used, eight less than currently. In this second idea, the first three classified in each group would qualify directly for the Cup and the fourth and fifth places would play a quadrangular, in a format to be defined, to indicate the spot in the world repechage.

This was also rejected. Some federations already have in-line contracts with partners to play more games within the Qualifiers, and a missed dates could mean loss. Even the possibility of an easier classification in knockout games for those currently weaker teams, such as Bolivia and Venezuela, seduced them. These teams sell expensive, for example, clashes against Brazil and Argentina and a group format would necessarily make them stop facing one of the powers.

The 2026 World Cup Qualifiers are expected to begin in the second half of 2023.