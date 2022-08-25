Corinthians can sell Léo Natel for millionaire value after loan

Credit: Rodrigo Coca/Agência Corinthians

After taking the field in the duel between Fortaleza x Corinthians, Léo Natel was close to being loaned by the São Paulo club. According to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, the board sent the athlete on loan to Portuguese football, with Casa Pia being the destination. Initially, the team will pay 100 thousand euros (R$ 509 thousand) for the transfer, but can acquire the player permanently.

If Léo Natel fulfills the goal linked to the number of games, Casa Pia will have to buy the striker. Therefore, if the scenario comes to fruition, Corinthians will pocket 1.2 million euros (R$ 6.1 million). Previously, he played for Apoel, from Cyprus, but was released after the end of the contract.

❗️TOTAL AGREEMENT: Léo Natel will be a @casapiaac . The Lisbon team will pay 100 thousand euros for the loan to the @Corinthians and has a purchase obligation fixed at 1.2 million euros if the player participates in a certain number of games. 🇵🇹🤝🇧🇷 https://t.co/AdYVHFGhWm — Pedro Sepúlveda (@pedromsepulveda) August 24, 2022

Now, from the group that returned to Corinthians in the middle of the year, only Ramiro and Vital remain in the squad. Used by Vítor Pereira recently, both can still be negotiated if proposals reach Timão. The midfielder, seen as a versatile athlete, won praise from the Portuguese and is able to remain in the squad until the end of the season.

“Ramiro is a machine at work, a machine. He is a player who trains at a very high intensity, with a high load. As we are in a period of difficulties, essentially at the extremes, he is not an extreme by origin, but he can play inside, and he has this physical condition. They are different players, with different characteristics, Vital can come to help too“, highlighted the Corinthians commander.