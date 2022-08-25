Corinthians Feminino has base athletes in the starting lineup for the first time in history

Corinthians will face Ferroviária later, at 7:30 pm, for the Campeonato Paulista, at the Nogueirão stadium, in Mogi das Cruzes. The match, valid for the third round of the state, represents an important milestone in the club’s history, as for the first time athletes from the base appear among the holders of the professional team.

Faced with the embezzlement of the team and the decision of the semifinal of the Brasileirão that takes place against Palmeiras next Saturday, coach Arthur Elias chose to resort to the base for the classic with Ferroviária. Thus, Corinthians goes to the field with: Tainá, Lívia, Bell, Mariza, Amanda Vital, Gabi Medeiros, Julia Brito, Miracatu, Miriã, Mylena and Carioca.

On the bench, the coach has only four names available. They are goalkeeper Paty, right-back Paulinha, striker Bianca Gomes and attacking midfielder Manu Olivan.

Goalkeeper Ravena, forwards Gaby Tomé and Stefanie and midfielders Sabrina Amorim and Cabral, it is worth remembering, who belong to the alvinegra base, also traveled with the team, but are not on the bench. Other athletes from the main team are in the stadium with the delegation to watch the match.

Of the starting lineup, only Tainá, Mariza, Miriã and Mylena are part of Arthur Elias’ professional team. The other Corinthians are all from the base team and work under the command of Thaissan Passos.

Since the beginning of this year, it is worth remembering, the club has promoted greater integration between the base and the main team. The first athlete to make this transition was Ellen, who is currently recovering from a cruciate ligament injury in her knee. After her, Julia Brito, Duda Mineira and Carioca were the only ones to have the opportunity to date.

In time: Ellen is the only youth from the youth ranks who was effectively promoted to the first team and signed a professional contract with the club.

