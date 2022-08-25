Corinthians is close to negotiating Lo Natel and should set out by Friday

Striker Léo Natel is close to leaving Corinthians once again. After debuting for the club on Sunday, against Fortaleza, for the Brazilian Championship, the player received proposals and must define his future until Friday. He was not listed for the match soon, against Fluminense, for the Copa do Brasil.

According to journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, Natel’s likely destination is Portugal’s Casa Pia. The team would pay 100,000 euros (about R$500,000) for the one-year loan and would be obligated to buy the athlete’s rights for 1.2 million euros (about R$6 million) if he meets a goal. of games.

According to the my wheel, the club has five offers on the table for the athlete, all with similar molds. The idea is that, after the clash for the Copa do Brasil, the board will meet to define this situation.

Wearing the number 38 shirt, Léo Natel entered the field at the weekend at 19 minutes of the second stage, replacing Mateus Vital, who also returned to play with the white mantle. On the field, he contributed little to Vítor Pereira’s team and was powerless in the face of the alvinegra defeat.

This was the striker’s 55th match for the Parque São Jorge club. Natel was present in 19 Corinthians victories, 19 draws and, now, 17 defeats. Adding the two passes, shirt 38 scored four times defending Corinthians.

In the time he was away, the left winger was loaned to Apoel, from Cyprus. There, he played 56 times, scored 14 goals and distributed five assists, according to the website. transfermarkt. The athlete has a contract with the club until the end of 2024.

See more at: Lo Natel and Ball Market.