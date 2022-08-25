Corinthians president denies official talks for renewal of VP, but wants to keep as coach

Before Corinthians face Fluminense in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, president Duilio Monteiro Alves commented on the situation of Vítor Pereira at the club. The main point was about the renewal of the coach.

In an interview with Prime Videostreaming service amazon who broadcast the duel, Duilio said that Corinthians and Vítor Pereira have not yet opened official talks about extending the coach’s contract. The technician said that he had already been contacted on another occasion.

“We have to be very transparent with our fans. There is no conversation with Vítor, he made it very clear in his presentation at Corinthiansthe day it arrived, I’ve been talking about it constantly. It’s his way of working, of only talking about renewal after the season. There is no reason for him to continue or not, even because that moment has not yet come,” said Duilio.

“We see a lot of speculation, a problem with the wife, the family, that’s not right, it’s not fair to put that weight on someone, because that moment hasn’t come. We will only talk about renewal after the championships are over“, followed.

Despite not having an official conversation with the coach yet, Duilio highlighted that he wants to sign Vítor Pereira for the 2023 season. The Portuguese, it is worth mentioning, is known for signing short contracts to be able to better evaluate the work.

“Logical, on the part of Corinthians, there is a will for him to remain and renew, but it is not possible to speculate on a decision that is not mine, it is his. It also passes through his family, through his assistants, the moment of football as well. We don’t know until the end of the season. We work so that he stays, this is the will of Corinthians, so that he has a long-term job”, highlighted Duilio Monteiro Alves.

“He gives himself completely to the work. He also thinks of a sequel for the club, even if he doesn’t stay, that the club has new players, revealed, as well as the kids., Rafael (Ramos), Fausto (Vera) – are players directly requested by the coach. Regardless of whether he is there or not, we look to the future”, concluded the president.

Vítor Pereira completed his sixth month at Corinthians this week. The coach arrived on February 23 and managed, so far, to lead Corinthians to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores and the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, in addition to giving more space to the alvinegra base.

