Corinthians president says negotiations for a new loan from Lo Natel are advanced

This Wednesday, Corinthians enters the field for the first leg of the semifinal in the Copa do Brasil. Timão will have news for the duel against Fluminense, at 19:30, at Maracanã. Before the ball rolled, Duílio Monteiro Alves spoke about the negotiation involving Léo Natel and said that the player is close to being loaned.

As anticipated by my wheel, Corinthians has five proposals on the table for Léo Natel. The Corinthians official did not reveal the forward’s fate, but confirmed that the player is close to being loaned, in a contract with a mandatory purchase clause on the part of the athlete’s new club.

“There is a very advanced negotiation, it is a loan with a purchase option that becomes an obligation after meeting some goals. We should sign this contract tomorrow, the signature is yet to be signed, but it is very well underway. Let’s wait to sign because we know that in football, only being signed to give it as a right negotiation”, said Duílio Monteiro Alves in an interview for the broadcast of the duel on Amazon Prime Video.

Léo Natel has a current contract with Corinthians until the end of 2024. In all his time at the club, the striker played 55 games and scored four goals. The athlete returned from loan to Cyprus football and played in Timão’s clash against Fortaleza, last Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship.

See more at: Dulio Monteiro Alves, Lo Natel, Corinthians x Fluminense, Copa do Brasil and Mercado da bola.