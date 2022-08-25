Corinthians scores at the end and draws against Fluminense for the semi-final of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians got a draw in the 45th minute of the second half on Wednesday night, against Fluminense, at the Maracanã stadium. After being twice behind the score, Timão sought equality in the initial and final stages. Corinthians goals were scored by Renato Augusto and Róger Guedes.

The scoreboard was built at the beginning of each half for the hosts. The first goal came in a penalty converted by Ganso, committed with seconds of ball rolling. The second came out 50 seconds into the final stage, with Arias.

The result gives the Parque São Jorge club the chance to advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil with a simple victory in the return game, at Neo Química Arena. Another tie takes the decision to penalties. The match is scheduled for three weeks from now, on September 15, at 20:00 (Brasília time).

Escalation

Timão continued with some absences, such as defender Raul and midfielder Roni, and also did not count on Giuliano. With that, the team went to the field with Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Fausto, Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

My Helm

The game

First time

The first half started practically in 1 to 0 for Fluminense. After a pressure from Corinthians on the ball out, Manoel launched the attack and Fábio Santos lost in the body to Matheus Martins. The midfielder activated Cano, who crossed at the second post. Arias arrived kicking and was stopped by Fagner.

The referee saw normal play live, but was called to VAR because, after Fagner blocked the ball, his sole hit the Colombian’s foot. Abatti Abel decided to give the penalty and a yellow card to the Corinthians defender. On the hit, Ganso walked towards the ball and dislocated Cássio, sending it in the left corner, while the archer fell to the right.

The start gave even more confidence to Fluminense, who continued to exchange their passes in the attack field and managed to involve the Corinthians defense at times. In the best move, however, Arias ended up stamping Fagner at the finish from the edge of the area.

Corinthians managed to get it right on the field after about 20 minutes and, soon after, won a gift from Fluminense. Nonato touched, André didn’t reach and the ball stayed with Yuri Alberto. The striker left the mark behind and, facing an untidy line of the opponent, gave a good pass to Renato Augusto. The midfielder took it from Fábio and made it 1 to 1.

The alvinegro goal was a blow this time for the hosts, who were no longer able to work the ball so easily. Corinthians restricted the game to the offensive midfielder and had more chances than the opponent until the break.

In the first, Róger Guedes received at the entrance of the area, brought it to the left foot and kicked with danger to Fábio’s goal. Shortly after, Du submitted after a leftover corner, but kicked badly. In the best of them, Renato stole from Manoel and left Yuri Alberto one-on-one with Nino, but the striker ended up unarmed.

The best bid of all in this period, however, was from the hosts. In a play on the right side, Matheus Martins managed to get a good cross and found Cano in the area. The striker headed hard and Cássio made a great save.

Second time

Even with the morale restored for the second half, Corinthians managed once again to be caught off guard in a fast ball on the backs of their sides. This time, Fagner was slow to react to a throw and Cris Silva came face to face with Cássio. He crossed, Gil partially deflected and Arias hit a beautiful kick to make the 2 to 1.

Timão almost reacted quickly when, two minutes later, Renato Augusto found Adson free inside the penalty area, passing from wing to wing. The midfielder dominated taking away from Manoel, but stamped Nino’s coverage at the time of the kick.

Fluminense’s answer came soon after. Cano received inside the Corinthian area, protected from Balbuena’s mark and kicked hard, crossed. Cassio made a great save. The ball went sideways and, after a quick hit, Matheus Martins dribbled Fausto and kicked it out.

After the squeeze, Corinthians again managed to at least keep away Fluminense’s possession of the ball from their goal, even if they didn’t go out in counterattacks as seen in the initial stage. The game became lukewarm after 15 minutes.

Sensing this, the coaches made a total of five substitutions in the space between 34 and 40 minutes. In addition to two entries in Fluminense, Vítor Pereira sent Ramiro, Mateus Vital and Gustavo Mosquito to the field for the final stretch of the match. Adson, Renato Augusto and Yuri Alberto left the field.

When everything seemed set, Fagner found a beautiful pass to Róger Guedes, who protected Nino from the arrival and left everything the same. 2 to 2 and vacancy to be defined in Itaquera.

