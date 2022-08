With a large majority of votes, the General Meeting of Creditors of coritiba approved this Wednesday (24) the club’s payment proposal within the Judicial recovery (RJ), started in May.

Now, the plan goes back to the Court of the 2nd Court of Bankruptcy and Judicial Reorganizations of the Judicial District of Curitiba for legality control and approval. All classes of creditors passed the plan with more than 75% of the votes. The process was led by Brazilian Company of Judicial Administration (CBAJ).

“Once the plan is legal, it is approved and is carried out. A committee of creditors was also set up to supervise compliance with the plan. But it ended up being fast. The part that was up to the creditors is closed. may manifest themselves in the course of the process, but the tendency is to comply with the rules offered by the club”, explains the judicial administrator Mauricio Obladen Aguiar.

Initially, Coxa proposed reducing debts by between 40% and 75%, depending on the amounts. However, after creditors suspended the meeting at the beginning of the month, the club improved the offer and reached a final agreement in this Wednesday’s vote, in Couto Pereira. In all, the list of creditors exceeds 300 names and the total value exceeds R$ 120 million.

In addition to trying to stop the club’s coffers, momentarily preventing new charges, the strategy of adopting a judicial recovery also aims to organize alviverde finances with an eye on a possible sale of the white thigh SAF.

How will payments be?

You labor creditors that have until BRL 181,800.00 (150 minimum wages) receivable must be paid within 12 months, adjusted by the IPCA, with 2% interest per year as of the approval of the plan.

The balance will be paid no discount, continuously corrected by the IPCA, in quarterly transfers from the allocation of 8% of Coritiba’s extraordinary net revenue (variable) on a cash basis. The amount will be shared among the creditors of the class.

There is also an additional allocation of “percentages of the club’s recurring net revenue (fixed) on a cash basis, cumulatively paid with the extraordinary net income in the same periodicity and cash basis, on a prorated basis, respecting the clauses” below.

In 2024: 5% (five percent) of the Recurring Net Revenue. In the years 2025 to 2028: 6% (six percent) of the Recurring Net Revenue. In the years 2029 to 2033: 9% (nine percent) of the Recurring Net Revenue. In the year 2034: 15% (fifteen percent) of the Recurring Net Revenue From the year 2035: 20% (twenty percent) of the Recurring Net Revenue If the month of December of 2036 is reached and any balances included in this clause are still outstanding, the club undertakes, until the month of June of the following year, that is, 2037, to fully settle the remaining debt.

If the sale of the SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) of Coritiba within 24 months of the approval of the plan, the payment method changes. The club may pay off the labor balance in a single installment with a 30% discount on the credit adjusted by IPCA.

Others also have the possibility of accelerating payments, as established in the plan approved by the creditors.

First Chance: This hypothesis will only be implemented if the club remains in the series A of the Brazilian Championship in 2023. The Club allows the creditor who wishes to receive the remaining balance until June/2023 such possibility, by granting a discount of 75% (seventy-five per cent). It should be noted that the total amount made available by the Company under Reorganization for payment of creditors who wish to accelerate payment in this modality will be limited to R$ 2,000,000.00 (two million reais) and, therefore, will include creditors who previously notify the team about of the aforementioned claim, without embargo, to increase this limit, in accordance with the cash and by liberality of the company under reorganization. Adherence to said payment acceleration method must be notified to the debtor, via email by April 5, 2023;

Second Chance: This hypothesis will only be implemented if the club remains in the A series of the Brazilian Championship in 2023. The Club allows the creditor who wishes to receive the remaining balance until December/2023 such possibility, by granting a discount of 50% (fifty percent) . It should be noted that the total amount made available by the Company under Reorganization for payment of creditors who wish to accelerate payment in this modality will be limited to R$ 8,000,000.00 (eight million reais) and, therefore, will include creditors who previously notify the team about of the alluded claim, without embargo, to increase this limit, according to the cashier and by liberality of the debtor, Adherence to said payment acceleration method, the debtor must be notified, via email, by October 5, 2023;

third possibility: Still, it is established as a faculty of the Club recovering, at any time, depending on its cash availability, open to creditors by granting a discount of 50% on the remaining balance, payment in cash, being also a faculty of creditors to accept the aforementioned proposal. In case of adoption of this measure, the club will notify the creditor, via its attorney-in-fact and, by e-mail, at which time the creditor, also through its attorney-in-fact, will have a period of 10 (ten) days, counting from the receipt of the electronic notification to exercise your membership.

other creditors

already the unsecured creditors (without real guarantee of payment of the credit) will receive up to R$ 50 thousand in up to 12 months, also with correction of the Reference Rate (TR) and 2% interest per year from the approval of the plan. The eventual balance will have a discount of 75%, paid in 120 monthly installments – the first after 24 months of the initial payment.

Microenterprise (ME) and Small Business (EPP), on the other hand, will receive credits of up to R$ 12 thousand on the date of approval of the plan, with TR and 2% interest. The discount on the balance will be 75%, with payment in 78 monthly installments, the first also after 24 months.

There is yet another type of creditors: the collaborating creditors. They are those who maintain or increase the supply of goods, services, sponsorships, inputs or credit lines to the club during RJ.

If belonging to class 3, the payment will be up to R$ 50 thousand within 30 days of the approval of the plan, while the amount of class 4 will be up to R$ 12 thousand, within the same period. The correction follows the same applied in other cases, but with a discount of 40% on the eventual balance. The settlement will be made in 144 equal monthly installments, the first in 24 months.

transfer ban

To avoid a new transfer ban applied by FIFA, as in the case of Argentine striker Cerutti, the PRJ do Coxa defined credits of non-jurisdictional jurisdiction. In these cases, the sanction for non-compliance escapes conventional justice and enters the sporting sphere, which can harm the club.

These creditors will receive an initial payment according to their class, with the right to TR, interest of 2% from the approval, and no discount. Amortization will be made as follows: between the 13th and 24th month, a monthly amount of R$ 34 thousand will be allocated in proportion to non-jurisdictional creditors. From the 25th month, the amount rises to R$ 75 thousand monthly, also proportionally.

Finally, there are also collaborating financial creditors – those who lent money to the club on an emergency basis for working capital and not investments, with a maximum amount of R$ 2.5 million, belonging to classes 3 and 4.

The credit will be paid off quickly, with exemption from fines, interest and correction, in the case of those who opted for this system and voted in favor of the PRJ. The full amount will then be paid in monthly installments until 12/31/2023.