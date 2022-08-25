Cruzeiro x Nutico: new partial of tickets sold promises full house
Cruzeiro fans promise to make another big party in another game as home team in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The celestial club announced, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (24/8), that more than 17 thousand tickets have already been sold for the match against Nutico. The match will be this Friday (27/8), at 9:30 pm, at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round.
Ranking of Cruzeiro at home audiences in Serie B
According to Raposa, there are still around 4,000 tickets available for Cruzeiro members. On Monday (22/8), a load of 21 thousand tickets were put up for sale, with prices ranging from R$ 60 to R$ 130 (click here for more sale details).
Ticket sales for fans in general will be open at 4 pm this Wednesday.
The meeting between Cruzeiro and Nutico will take place at Independência because, once again, Mineiro will be busy. Gigante da Pampulha is booked for a festival this weekend, and Raposa chose to host the match at the stadium located in the Horto neighborhood.
For Serie B, Raposa defeated Grmio by 1 to 0, on May 8, in a game valid for the first round of the national competition. In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro beat Remo 1-0 and qualified for the round of 16 by winning on penalties 5-4.