Daronco pay basic baskets after Hulk’s complaint in Atltico game

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk had a conversation with Daronco and said he felt intimidated by the referee

Referee Anderson Daronco was heard by the STJD after complaints by Atltico and striker Hulk and accepted a proposal for a disciplinary transaction made by the Attorney General’s Office. As a result, the gacho judge will have to pay R$5,000 in basic food baskets to charities. He also issued a note in which he dismissed any attempt to intimidate the player, as he himself declared after the match against So Paulo, in the goalless draw at Mineiro, on July 10, for the Brasileiro.

Daronco testified to the Attorney General’s Office, which accepted the “notice of infraction” sent by Galo as a way of denouncing the referee for attempting to intimidate Hulk in the game against So Paulo. The striker revealed, in an interview after the match, that he felt threatened when talking with the referee about the non-marking of a penalty in dispute with the defender Miranda, of the tricolor.

Daronco denied, during the Prosecutor’s testimony, that he had no intention of disrespecting Hulk. He further claimed that he did not act with the aim of coercing or even intimidating the player. The arbitrator, as proposed by the attorneys, accepted the Disciplinary Transaction in accordance with article 258 (conduct contrary to discipline or sporting ethics). The agreement was approved on Wednesday.

As agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office, Daronco issued a note explaining the conversation with Hulk. He denied any attempt to intimidate the player, in a statement also addressed to Atltico. Check it out below:

“I clarify to Clube Atltico Mineiro and also to the athlete Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, that at no time did I intend to disrespect either the institution or the player. I preferred to use a verbal warning, instead of applying disciplinary cards and by making use of this warning, I was referring to the athlete’s expectation of behavior in future games, where harmonious and respectful coexistence between referee and players is essential for the progress of the game and, consequently, for preserving the beauty of the football show.”

COMPLAINTS

According to Hulk, the referee advised him to be careful with his words in interviews after the game. “What surprised me the most at the end was Daronco coming to me and saying: ‘Be careful what you say outside’. It’s going to be everyone’s interpretation. I won’t judge. I swore on my four children that what I have the most important thing in my life. He came to me and said: ‘Be careful what you say after the game’. I said: ‘Daronco, I’m a man, what I’m going to say, I’m going to assume’, he reported. Hulk, completing. “He said: ‘Okay, it’s not the last game I’ll referee your'”.

At the same time, Atletico filed a notice of infraction against the referee, accusing him of committing four crimes, and is awaiting analysis by the Prosecutor’s Office: however, it is contrary to ethics, failing to observe the rules of the sport, abuse of authority and infringing the Brazilian Football Code of Ethics and Conduct.

On July 18, the CBF released the audio of the referee’s conversation with those responsible for VAR. Atltico complains about not scoring three penalties in the draw with So Paulo. The entity, however, did not provide the controversial dialogue between Hulk and Anderson Daronco. The white-and-white club, on the occasion, showed a video with the forward’s statements.