David Luiz has viral hepatitis and leaves at halftime for Flamengo, says website

Player was replaced by coach Dorival Jr. at half-time for the entry of Fabricio Bruno

O Flamengo got important 3-1 win over the Sao Paulo in Morumbi for the first leg of the Brazil’s Cup. Not everything, however, was good news for Rubro-Negro.

Team holder in the Cups, the defender David Luiz was substituted at halftime. Initially, the version was that the reason would be a possible injury to the athletebut the problem could be more serious.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

The player would have presented in the locker room a picture of viral hepatitisaccording to information on the website ge. New exams will be made this Thursday (25) to know the seriousness of the case.

David had already had a virus in the last few days, sleeping poorly and showing many signs of tiredness. in speech to TV Globothe defender even stated that he would talk later about what the problem was about.

On leaving the stadium, the The club’s doctor, Márcio Tannure, stated that the player was ill in the locker room.

David Luiz’s sequence of games was normal. On Sunday (21), he started in a 1-1 draw against palm trees after not playing against Atletico-PR for being suspended.

In the absence of shirt 23, the expectation is that Fabricio Bruno takes over the title. The defender was the starter last Wednesday (17) and entered Morumbi’s match. Pablo is another option for Dorival Jr.