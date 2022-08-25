Dead Island and Days Gone are cheaper this week | Games

Days Gone, Shadow of the Colossus and the most complete edition of Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order are some of the games on offer on the PlayStation Store. Until August 31, Sony’s digital store has hundreds of discounted titles in its catalog, with opportunities for both PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) games. The Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S digital store is not far behind and offers deep discounts on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Cuphead, including its highly-anticipated expansion The Delicious Last Course.
Finally, Valve’s Steam store features cheaper PC games, especially the definitive edition of Dead Island, in celebration of the announcement of its sequel for February next year.. The catalog also catches the eye with cheaper Age of Empires 4 and Killer Instinct for a limited time. In the following lines, the TechTudo brings you the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
Days Gone is an action game from Bend Studio, by Siphon Filter, which will receive a live-action adaptation soon — Photo: Disclosure
There’s only one week left until the end of the Unmissable Offers from Sony’s digital store, which selects some of the platform’s successes. Several games are for less than half the price, such as the Tomb Raider trilogy, Gravity Rush 2 and Until Dawn. See more offers below:
Judgment is a series derived from Sega’s Yakuza, which puts players in the role of a detective.
- Days Gone – BRL 79.80;
- Shadow of the Colossus – R$ 49.75;
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – R$ 89.67;
- Tomb Raider Trilogy – R$99.80;
- Gravity Rush 2 – R$ 39.95;
- Until Dawn – BRL 49.75;
- Monster Hunter: World – R$ 62.62;
- Little Nightmares 2 – R$ 74.75;
- BioShock: The Collection – BRL 41.58;
- Judgment – BRL 99.75.
In addition to bringing multiple Ubisoft series at a lower cost, Xbox’s digital storefront also has opportunities to save on names like Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards, and the latest edition. full version of Mortal Kombat 11. Check out these and more promotions below:
Resident Evil 2 Remake rescues the essence of the original PS1 game, but with today’s visuals and technologies — Photo: Disclosure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – R$ 111.98;
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 111.98;
- Cuphead + DLC – BRL 50.58;
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – R$23.50;
- It Takes Two – BRL 99.50;
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – R$ 69.75;
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – R$ 57.73;
- Resident Evil – BRL 15.51;
- Resident Evil 2 Remake – R$ 66.88;
- Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – R$ 113.58.
Valve’s platform, which specializes in computer games, has selected offers in celebration of Gamescom 2022, Europe’s largest game fair taking place in Cologne, Germany. All Destiny 2 expansions are free to play for a limited time and are up to 60% off in the store. In addition, Dying Light 2: Stay Human and DOOM are also among the highlights. See more:
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen brings new Gladius weapons that can deliver physical attacks and projectiles — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition – R$7.39;
- Age of Empires IV – BRL 54.99;
- Killer Instinct – BRL 18.24;
- Destiny 2: The Witch-Queen – R$ 71.99;
- Destiny 2: Beyond the Light – BRL 44.99;
- Destiny 2: Keep of Shadows – R$18.99;
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – BRL 149.40;
- DOOM – BRL 15.37;
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition – R$ 71.60;
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – R$74.50.
with information from PlayStation, Xbox and Steam