Deputy PGR asks Moraes access to research content on Bolsonaristas

The PGR asked Alexandre de Moraes for access to the content of the investigation into eight Bolsonarista businessmen accused of sharing coup messages in a WhatsApp group, stating that so far the body is not aware of the full content of the investigation.reports O Globo.

In her demonstration, Augusto Aras’ number 2, Lindôra Araújo (photo), criticized the performance of the STF minister in the case, for not having waited for a position from the PGR before determining the precautionary measures.

On Tuesday (23), as we published, the PGR released a note saying it had not been informed of the operation against the businessmen; later, Moraes countered by stating that the citation had been made personally at the PGR’s advisory body at the Supreme and at the deputy PGR.

“It is absolutely unfeasible for precautionary measures that restrict fundamental rights, which do not constitute an end in themselves, to be enacted without a prior request and even without a hearing from the Federal Public Ministry. Now, it is the Parquet that must verify the need/utility of precautionary measures, assessing it from a perspective of feasibility for criminal prosecution”wrote the deputy PGR in the demonstration.

Linda added: “The prior and full view of the case file is essential for the Public Prosecutor’s Office to form a reasoned conviction about the facts, even so that it can analyze the legality and feasibility of the measures represented and, where appropriate, request other measures relevant to the collection of informative elements related to materiality and criminal authorship”he wrote.

In the document, the PGR also states that there is no authority with a privileged forum that justifies the processing of the case in the STF and says that Moraes’ decision was based only on reports about the dialogues of entrepreneurs, without prior diligence.

