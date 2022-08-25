Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops to less than 5 points, research shows

A survey carried out by Instituto Paraná Pesquisas released this Wednesday shows the Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 41.7% of voting intentions in the race for the Palácio do Planalto. O President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 37%. The difference between the two is 4.7 percentage points. The data are from the research stimulated, when the names of candidates are presented to the interviewees.

The survey surveyed 2,020 voters aged 16 and over in the 26 states and the Federal District, between August 19 and 23. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court under number BR-03138/2022.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears in third, with 7.3%; he is followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), 2.7%; Pablo Marçal (PROS), 0.4%; and Vera Lúcia (PSTU), 0.2%. Eymael (DC), Felipe D’Ávila (Novo), Léo Péricles (UP), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), were mentioned by 0.1% of respondents.

In the comparative scenario, the distance between Lula and Bolsonaro has decreased. In the first poll carried out by the institute, in April, the former president had 40% of voting intentions, against 32.7% for Bolsonaro. At the time, the difference between the two was 7.3 percentage points.

In the second scenario of the stimulated poll, which presents only the names of the two main candidates, Lula has 47.8% of the voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 40.4%. Those who didn’t know or didn’t want to answer added up to 4.4%, and whites and nulls were 7.4%.

See too

This scenario also evaluated the preference of the two candidates according to gender, age group, education and region. Lula is favorite among women (51.4%), and Bolsonaro among men (47.1%).

Bolsonaro wins among voters with higher education, with 45.7% of the preference, against 41.7% for Lula. People with elementary education prefer PT, with 52.1% of voting intentions; 35% said they would vote for Bolsonaro.

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous survey, when the names of the candidates are not presented, the majority of respondents answered that they still do not know who to vote for: 33.3% of voters. Another 30% said they voted for Lula and 26.5% for Bolsonaro. Ciro has 2.7% of the voting intentions and Tebet, 1%.



