Discover a miraculous and natural substance against fatty liver

Excess weight can cause potential damage to health and culminate in diseases such as metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure and hepatic steatosis, known as fatty liver.

The liver, it is worth noting, is the most important organ of metabolism, and is responsible for more than 500 functions, cataloged by medicine.

With excess weight associated with a sedentary lifestyle, the body can even suffer from the accumulation of fat in liver cells. Some reasons that justify this are sedentary lifestyle, obesity, excessive alcohol consumption and poor diet.

Despite being a serious condition that compromises the proper functioning of the organ, there is an accessible substance that promises miraculous results in the treatment of the disease.

Curcumin, a bioactive compound present in turmeric, is the famous substance that has been studied due to its potent antioxidant effect. In addition to reducing free radicals, it also reduces lipid peroxidation, that is, the oxidative degradation of lipids, responsible for aggravating the disease.

Several recent studies have found the benefits of curcumin in the treatment of hepatic steatosis, especially when non-alcoholic. In one of the studies, researchers administered 1000 mg of curcumin daily for eight weeks to 87 subjects with the condition. At the end of the weeks, there was an important improvement in the clinical picture.

In another study, half the dose, 500mg per day, was administered to 80 patients. The result of these supplemented patients was a reduction in total and LDL cholesterol – known as bad cholesterol – an increase in good cholesterol and a reduction in liver enzymes.

Curcumin also has an anti-inflammatory effect, so it also reduces markers aggravated by the disease.

Do you want to keep healthy? Put this spice in the routine. The effects are really promising. And it doesn’t just help the liver. It also contributes to the prevention of cancer, inflammatory diseases and diabetes, and improves the cholesterol profile.