Disney live-action gets new trailer

The puppet who wants to be a real boy is getting a new movie

The second trailer of live action adapting Pinocchio was released by Disney today (24). In the video, you can see more details of the main character, unlike the first trailer for the feature.

Check out the video below:

The work is an adaptation of the 1940 animation, which in turn was based on the book The Adventures of Pinocchio, by Italian author Claudio Collodi. The story follows the titular character, a puppet created by Geppetto, who wants him to become a real boy. His request is heard by the Blue Fairy, who brings the puppet to life. But despite the creator raising him as his son, Pinocchio needs to go through a journey and learn to be honest, brave and selfless – only then can he become a real boy.

A new poster, highlighting the protagonist and his creator, was also released on Disney’s official profile on twitter:

The director responsible for the new feature is Robert Zemeckisknown for his work on titles such as Back to the future and Forrest Gump. The cast already brings Benjamin Evan Ainsworth like Pinocchio, in addition to Tom Hanks like Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt giving voice to Jiminy Cricket. Luke Evans and Cynthia Erivo are also part of the production.

The film will come directly to the Disney+ in day september 8 this year.

