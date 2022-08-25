Dividends from FIIs: check out the biggest payers in August; PORD11 yields 1.54% and leads the ranking

In the month in which the impact of July’s deflation was discussed on the yields of “paper” real estate funds, which invest in receivables and other securities linked to the real estate market, Polo Crédito Imobiliário ( PORD11) – a fund of this category – will close August as which paid the most dividends.

The data are from Economatica, a financial information platform. The rate of return (dividend yield) of PORD11 was 1.54% in the month.

The survey is based on the real estate funds that make up the Ifix – an index that gathers B3’s most liquid FIIs. All portfolios have already announced dividend distributions planned for this month. The last one was BTG Pactual Terras Agrícolas (BTRA11), which will pay BRL 0.70 per share on August 31. The fund has reduced income since the announcement of the judicial reorganization of one of the farms it invests.

Of the 106 monitored funds, 47 had in August dividend yield above 1% in the month. The number is lower than the 59 registered in July.

At the beginning of the month, Polo Crédito Imobiliário deposited BRL 1.50 per share, equivalent to a monthly return of 1.54%, considering the price of BRL 97.70 on July 29. The percentage is the highest for the month, according to Economatica data. Check out the list of the ten biggest payers of August:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – August (%)* PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 1.54 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 1.52 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables Hybrid 1.45 ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 1.45 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 1.43 BARI11 BARIGUI Titles and Val. furniture 1.42 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 1.39 HABT11 habitat II Titles and Val. furniture 1.33 TGAR11 Actual Asset TG Others 1.33 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 1.32

Source: Economatica

CSHG Logística (HGLG11), featured on the list of biggest payers in July, deposited R$ 1.10 per share on August 12, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 0.66%, against 2.01% for the month previous.

In need of capital for portfolio operations, FII Tordesilhas EI (TORD11) decided to cancel the distribution of dividends in the month and joined Brazilian Graveyard And Death Care (CARE11) as the only two Ifix funds that did not pay income.

The first fund in the cemeteries segment, Brazilian Graveyard went five years without paying dividends, until July 2020, after the sale of one of the assets in the portfolio. The last transfer of the portfolio took place in September 2021.

Real Estate Credit Pole, the highest income payer in August

With a net worth of R$368 million, Polo Crédito Imobiliário (PORD11) invests mainly in real estate receivables certificates (CRI), which currently account for 84% of the fund’s portfolio.

The CRI represents future revenues from real estate companies – such as rents or installments from the sale of apartments, for example – that are sold to investors. In general, the security incorporates a fixed yield and monetary correction by an indicator, which is usually the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) or the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In the case of the Real Estate Credit Hub, the portfolio is diversified in terms of indexes for the inflation adjustment of securities, with the IPCA being the index for 39% of the papers and the CDI rate for another 31% of the CRIs. The General Price Index – Market (IGP-M) also appears as an index in 11% of the shares.

From the point of view of the operating segments, residential accounts for 81% of the fund’s portfolio and commercial, 19%.

According to the last management report, released in July, the portfolio has a result – profit from operations – not yet distributed of R$ 0.27 per share. In addition, the FII has an accumulated inflation balance totaling approximately R$2.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, the dividend yield of the Real Estate Credit Pole is at 15.48%.

How are the “paper” FIIs with the deflation scenario?

Of the ten FIIs that paid the most dividends in August, eight are receivables – or “paper” funds, as they are also known. These funds invest exactly in fixed income securities indexed to inflation indices or to the CDI rate, such as CRIs.

As the revenue of the funds follows the variation of the indicators, much was discussed in August about the impact of the deflation of 0.68% calculated by the IPCA of July in the distribution of dividends of this class of FIIs. The preview of the indicator for this month – the IPCA-15 – registered a decrease of 0.73%, a less accentuated fall than expected by the market.

In a recent report, Larissa Nappo, an analyst at Itaú BBA, assesses that the dividend distribution of funds that have portfolios indexed to the IPCA should be reduced in the months of September and October, since the monthly transfer reflects the performance of the index with one or two months of lag. After the period, the payment of dividends should return to normal, signals the expert.

In a report by Guide Investimentos released this month, analysts Fernando Siqueira and Caio Ventura list the 19 real estate funds that will most feel the effects of deflation. Among the portfolios are Hectare (HCTR11), Capitânia Securities (CPTS11), Kinea Price Index (KNIP11) and Kinea High Yield (KNHY11).

FIIs that paid the most dividends in the last 12 months

In the last 12 months, Riza Arctium Real Estate (ARCT11) surpassed Valora Hedge Fund (VGHF11) and ended August as the best dividend yield among Ifix real estate funds. In the period, the portfolio boasts a rate of return with dividends of 18.53%. Urca Prime Renda (URPR11) – the largest dividend payer in 2021 – also has a percentage above 18%. Check out the complete list:

ticker Background Sector Return with dividends – 12 months (%)* ARCT11 Riza Arctium Real Estate Hybrid 18.53 URPR11 Urca Prime Income Titles and Val. furniture 18.22 VGHF11 Valora Hedge Fund Titles and Val. furniture 17.41 RZAK11 Riza Akin Titles and Val. furniture 16.84 AFHI11 AF Invest Cri Titles and Val. furniture 16.24 VGIP11 IP VALUE Titles and Val. furniture 16.23 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield Titles and Val. furniture 16.19 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture 16.10 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP Titles and Val. furniture 16.07 DEVA11 Devant Titles and Val. furniture 16.03

Source: Economatica

With a gross leasable area (GLA) of 170 thousand square meters, Arctium Real Estate has a portfolio of nine properties in five states. Among the tenants are names like Granol, Cervejaria Imperial, Andorinha Transportes, Rede Monte Carlo and Poli-Gyn. Part of the portfolio’s equity – R$371 million – is also allocated in CRIs, especially indexed to the CDI rate.

On the 12th, Riza Arctium Real Estate distributed BRL 1.03 per share, an amount equivalent to a monthly return of 0.99%, as shown in the fund’s payment history on the portfolio page on InfoMoney. See the details below:

