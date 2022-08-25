Do you have difficulty quitting smoking like Stepan Nercessian? See 8 tips – 08/23/2022

Quitting cigarettes can be a big challenge for anyone who has been a smoker for years. Actor Stepan Nercessian, 68, said that despite knowing about the health effects of tobacco products, he has difficulty giving up the habit.

With the onset of pulmonary emphysema, the artist started smoking in pre-adolescence. “I’ve been smoking since I was 11 years old. I’ve done everything you can imagine to stop. There’s a problem there that I don’t know what it is, only fate will tell me. But I always try to [abandonar o vício]”, he said in a recent interview with the magazine “Quem”.

Several reasons may be behind the difficulty of quitting smoking, either because nicotine —the active ingredient in tobacco— is a highly addictive substance or because cigarettes themselves have a strong social component. Being a smoker was once a status symbol and a way to socialize with friends in bars and clubs.

Nercessian, for example, shared that when he was younger, “every little boy had to have a cigarette in his mouth”: “My father used to say: ‘are you going to smoke? So from today, you are the one who buys cigarettes.’ I had to work to buy cigarettes. I’m that smoker who buys the cigarette, who has a lighter”.

Several reasons may be behind the difficulty of quitting smoking. Image: VioletaStoimenova/iStock

It is also common for cigarettes to be so incorporated into the smoker’s routine that the product becomes associated with various habits, such as smoking when waking up, in social gatherings or before and after stressful situations, for example.

“In my case, it’s not just taking away the cigarette, it’s taking part of my personality, of my life, because [o cigarro] it’s ingrained in me”, said the actor. “But the concern is with my health so as not to prevent me from working. Several exercises that artists do before going on the scene I ask not to do because I’m tired,” he said.

Nicotine addiction is considered the biggest preventable cause of illness and early death worldwide. However, because of all these factors, a number of obstacles can arise when trying to give up smoking.

Withdrawal can cause physical symptoms such as irritability, headaches, and sleep disturbances. There are also psychological issues, as it is common for smokers to think that it is impossible to get rid of cigarettes in their daily lives.

The challenge, however, is far from impossible. Live well listed some tips to help those, like Stepan Nercessian, who are struggling to quit smoking.

1. Take the first step and seek professional help

The first tip may seem obvious, but it is important: not everyone can stop smoking on their own and many need some kind of medical support and resources to be able to quit smoking. There is both drug and therapeutic treatment that fights chemical and psychological dependence.

In addition, seeking professional help allows you to create a plan to quit smoking that is effective for you. This plan may involve treatment with antidepressant drugs, such as bupropion, or drugs that act directly on nicotine receptors in the brain, as is the case with varenicline.

Adhesives and chewing gum can act as supplements. Another point where the professional can help is deciding whether the best thing to do is to stop smoking all at once or gradually. This is something that varies from person to person and takes into account several factors, such as the amount of cigarettes consumed during the day.

The plan can be guided by doctors, such as psychiatrists, cardiologists or pulmonologists. Vale to emphasize that the SUS (Unified Health System) offers several programs to combat smoking.

2. Avoid triggers associated with addiction

To avoid falling into temptation, a tip is to throw away ashtrays, cigarette packs and lighters. Image: iStock

The first few days of smoking cessation can be challenging. The best way to avoid relapses is, at least for a long time, to avoid the so-called triggers: those situations strongly associated with the habit of smoking.

So, it might be better to decline invitations to happy hour for a while, for example. As cigarettes are also present in the routine and the smoker creates some habits when smoking — it is very common for a person to smoke and then have a coffee, for example —, it is also important to recognize these behaviors to avoid the desire for nicotine.

Another tip is to throw away ashtrays, cigarette packs and lighters. This avoids falling into temptation.

“At this stage, it’s important to get distracted and focus on cigarettes, do physical exercise and try to do activities that hold attention, such as reading or crafts”, adds Carolina Salim, pulmonologist and member of the Tobacco Support Group at ACCamargo Cancer Center , in Sao Paulo.

3. Practice physical activity

As the pulmonologist pointed out, regular physical exercise is recommended for those who want to quit smoking. That’s because physical activity releases hormones that provide well-being, improves mood and controls anxiety.

In addition, relaxation, breathing, and meditation techniques can help you stay focused during difficult times. Staying relaxed helps with control, and breathing deeply helps calm you down.

4. Assemble a “crack kit”

‘Fissure kit’ with cloves, cinnamon, raisins and dried orange peel to help smokers quit Image: Rivaldo Gomes/Folhapress

Anyone who is trying to quit smoking at various times will feel a huge urge to smoke. This craving is called craving and is completely “normal” and expected. A tip to face it is to set up a kind of “crack kit”, with sugar-free candies and gum and dried fruit. This can help to produce a flavor and give you the feeling that you have something in your mouth.

Changing your environment, taking a walk, and taking a shower are also good strategies to shift focus when the urge arises. In addition, water can be an ally: when the urge to smoke comes, drink a glass of water. The liquid also helps to detoxify the body, since nicotine is released in the urine.

5. Seek behavioral therapy

Psychotherapy is of great help at this stage, especially to help you deal better with situations associated with cigarettes. Psychological support may be needed to reduce withdrawal crises, as well as anxiety and sadness. It is also possible to look for group therapies to share difficulties and encourage lifestyle change.

Psychological support may be needed to reduce withdrawal attacks, as well as anxiety and sadness. Image: iStock

6. Have a balanced diet

Anyone who smokes and is trying to end the addiction is going through a phase of great anxiety — and may end up taking the feeling out of food. At this stage, the ideal is to eat properly, without adopting restrictive diets or overeating and eating too much. A balanced diet can help with the process.

7. Motivate yourself

Creating a list of reasons to stop smoking and stay cigarette-free can be a good strategy to motivate yourself. You can refer to this list when you think you are going to relapse.

Reasons for quitting can be more general, such as scientific data showing that smoking is behind about 85% of lung cancer cases, for example, or more individual — some people want to quit smoking because they have become grandparents and don’t want their grandchildren to be passive smokers, or because they want to have children.

8. Be patient

The urge to smoke will not pass overnight. It is essential to understand that smoking is an addiction that needs to be fought and that this process can take a few months. So if there is any lapse or relapse, don’t blame yourself. This is normal and the most important thing is to keep your objective clear and also try to understand what caused this stumble, so that it can be avoided in the future.

*With information from reports published on 08/17/2020, 08/25/2021, 05/12/2021 and 04/07/2022.