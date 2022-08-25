Does Rhaenyra die in the series? see who lives

Just like in Game of Thrones, house of the dragon from HBO, will have many deaths throughout its history. However, some of the main characters may survive. The series is set 300 years before Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen family was at the height of their dynasty.

With 17 dragons being featured in the series, House of the Dragon can prove that it will have many more deaths than Game of Thrones. This will happen, when the Dance of Dragons in the Targaryen civil war begins. House Targaryen will divide the realm into “green” and “black” parts, as the heirs of King Viserys I fight for their claim to the Iron Throne.

The series focuses on the reign of House Targaryen in Westeros, which took place before Game of Thrones, based on the book Fire & Blood written by George RR Martin. On the contrary in Game of Thrones, the story it inspired was completed before the series, which means the end of the war and the characters’ fates are already known.

However, as with Game of Thrones, it is likely that House of the Dragon, will take a lot of liberties when it comes to the fate of their characters, so it can’t be said for certain that all the characters who survive in Fire & Blood will also stay alive after the Dragon House civil war.

Hdare of the dragon, will follow the story of the book?

some characters from House of The Dragon, its fate is uncertain. Although it is very unlikely that the adaptation will introduce big changes in which the numbers will stay alive in the end. With this, it is likely that the changes that can be made are in relation to how they die.

Considering that the books that inspired Game of Thrones have yet to be finished, it was unclear whether the original series was accurate in terms of the characters’ deaths. Among them, Cersei, Jaime, The Hound, Jorah, Theon and Daenerys Targaryen in Season 8.

On the other hand, if the series stays true to what survived Fire & Blood’s Dance with Dragons, fans can expect most of the main characters to die, and only two of the main characters to stay alive.

Which characters die in Hdare of the dragon?

A Dance with Dragons will kill off nearly every major character in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. While some will stay alive for most of the series, others will follow what is written on a page in the Game of Thrones book, killing off several key characters at the end of the war.

The series parallels Game of Thrones in terms of how many main characters die in the first season with the biggest early deaths from the original series. These being that of King Robert Baratheon, Ned Stark, Daenerys’ brother Viserys Targaryen, and Khal Drogo.

In season one, characters who die include, Laenor Velaryon, Laena Velaryon, and presumably King Viserys I, whose death prompts the Dance of Dragons.

In terms of the main characters of the first season of House of the Dragon, there are those who will die much later in the series before the season ends. These include Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, King Aegon II Targaryen, Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhaenys Velaryon (née Targaryen), Criston Cole, and Otto Hightower.

Rhaenyra’s children, Jacaerys, Lucerys and Joffrey, Harwin Strong, Aemond One-Eye, Helaena Targaryen and Jason Lannister will also die. Some of the most disturbing deaths in the series will be those of the Targaryen and Velaryon dragons, most of whom will perish in battle.

Which characters survive the Dance of Dragons

The two main characters who survive the entire series house of the dragon , are Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), aka Sea Serpent, and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke). Corlys sees his wife, children and grandchildren die during the Dance of the Dragons. This happens, before becoming a regent to King Aegon III Targaryen, eldest son of Rhaenyra and Daemon who succeeds his uncle Aegon II to the Iron Throne.

However, Corlys died of old age in AD 132, a year after the Dance of Dragons ended. Likewise, Alicent dies as early as 133 AD from an illness that spread across the kingdom. Starting with the former queen talking to herself while isolated in Maegor’s Keep.

Some key characters, who survived the house of the dragon, include the children of Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are Aegon the Younger and Viserys Targaryen. Aegon and Viserys’ older half-sisters, Daemon’s daughters Baela and Rhaena, also live to the end of the Dragon House.

Also, Alyn Velaryon, a son who was a legitimate bastard of Laenor, survives the Dance of the Dragon. After Corlys’ death he becomes Lord of the Tides of the Velaryon family. While some major characters will survive the Dance of the Dragons, many of them only survive a short time after the war ends.

