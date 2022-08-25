Dorival Jr. activates Athletico and conciliation is scheduled for October

Dorival Júnior commanded Hurricane in 2020. Photo: Fabio Wosniak/athletico.com.br

current technician of Flamengo, Dorival Junior triggered the athletic, last Friday (19), in Justice. The process, which runs in 15th Labor Court of Curitiba, deals with the 60-year-old coach’s contractual termination with Hurricane, in August 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The value of the claim is almost BRL 2 million (BRL 1,817,553.68).

In order signed by the judge Susimeiry Molina Marques, a teleface hearing was scheduled between the coach’s and Rubro-Negro’s representatives for October 18, at 9:30 am. The choice of court meeting through video call came from the defense of Dorival Júnior.

Although the full arguments of the case brought by the coach were not revealed, he gathered in his annexes, as evidence, a series of documents such as his payslips, his contract with Athletico and the termination contract (both registered with the CBF), and an amendment to your employment contract due to Covid-19.

Officially, the club does not comment on specific cases in progress in court.

Eight months on the job

Hired at the end of December 2019, after the departure of Tiago Nunes, Dorival Júnior signed with Hurricane for two seasons, but lasted less than a year in office. He was fired after eight months, in August 2020, because of a series of four defeats by Rubro-Negro for the Brasileirão. However, he was out in three of those four games, having tested positive for Covid-19.

While he was away, his son and helper Lucas Silvestre commanded Atletico. In total, in 18 matches, the Athleticians under the tutelage of Dorival Júnior had nine wins, three draws and six defeats – 55% performance. Eduardo Barros was his immediate replacement.

Next steps

The conciliation hearing is a judicial mechanism for the parties to reach an agreement, without the need for a judge to be present. When no agreement is reachedthe hearing continues in a courtroom, for the ‘defendant’ to present his/her objections and a judge to analyze any nullities or procedural irregularities.

From there, the issue is discussed within all the procedures of a common trial (oral or written defense, gathering of documents, manifestation of the parties, and depositions when necessary). At end, the judge will give his sentencefor which there will still be the possibility of appeal.