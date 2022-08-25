Driver who ran over ‘Pantanal’ actor and killed his friend is indicted for manslaughter; she accelerated car instead of braking | Sao Paulo

The driver who ran over and injured the child actor Gustavo Corasini, from TV Globo’s soap opera ‘Pantanal’, and ended up killing his friend, the teenager Eduardo Delfino, was indicted by the Civil Police for culpable homicide and bodily harm (with no intention to kill and to hurt). The woman, who is 53 years old and has not been named by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), will respond to the crimes in freedom.

According to witnesses, the accident took place on Rua Espumas, in Itaim Paulista, East Zone of São Paulo, last Tuesday (23), when the woman had removed the car from the road for an ambulance to help an elderly man who was feeling sick. The children, who were decorating the venue for the football World Cup, which will take place in November in Qatar, had come to see what was happening.

According to the military police officers who later attended to the incident, the woman said that she fumbled with the car’s pedals, and instead of braking the vehicle, she accelerated and hit the boys, who were friends and lived in the same condominium near the accident. The boys ended up pressed against a gate. Eduardo succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. He was 13 years old and will be buried on this farm in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region.

“Military police attended the incident and, at the address indicated, verified that the author was driving a silver-colored I/Hyundai Veloster, when she ended up getting in the way with the pedals. Instead of braking, she advanced against the fatal victim and another teenager, aged 12. Both teenagers were taken to the Santa Marcelina do Itaim Paulista Hospital, where one of them died”, informs an excerpt from the note released this Thursday (25) by the Public Security Department, through its press office. .

Surgery, hospitalization and ‘kitty’

2 of 4 Gustavo underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gustavo underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Until the last update of this report, Gustavo remained hospitalized at Santa Marcelina Hospital, also in the East Zone of the capital. The 12-year-old boy had fractures in his arm, leg and pelvis and underwent surgery. On social media, his family said that it was necessary to put a probe in him, because the boy was not able to urinate, and he was still having the urge to vomit because of the medication. Despite this, he is not at risk of life.

Fernanda Corasini, Gustavo’s mother, posted on her son’s Instagram a request for people to contribute financially with a ‘kitty’ to help Eduardo’s family pay for his funeral expenses.

3 of 4 Actor’s profile reports what happened and asks for help to pay for his friend’s funeral — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Actor’s profile reports what happened and asks for help to pay for his friend’s funeral — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

“There were so many happy moments that they spent together, so many jokes, smiles, jokes and even fights. You were a brother to Gustavo and a son to me, you disturbed me saying that I was your mother. Your mission here was short but it was intense, you lived like big people, full of responsibilities, but he was just a boy. A happy, playful boy, who didn’t leave anyone alone. Until your last role together to cure what was happening, you were having a blast. Eduardo, God bless you welcome with open arms my boy, my calf as you liked to say. Here we will support your mother and brothers, go in peace your mission was successfully accomplished. Take care of these kids from above please. We love you and you will be sorely missed. Let’s continue to decorate our beautiful street in your honor“, wrote Fernanda on Gustavo’s page.

Actor José Loreto, who plays the character Tadeu as an adult in ‘Pantanal’ came to sympathize with the tragedy involving Gustavo, who played the role of Tadeu as a child. “Força”, wrote Loreto on the child actor’s page, putting a heart after it.

On social media, the actor’s family thanked the people who are sending him messages of affection. “Thank you all for the words and understanding. Unfortunately I’m not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here”.