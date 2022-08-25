Drugs can revolutionize AIDS prevention and reduce risk – 08/24/2022 – Drauzio Varella

Use condoms! We have repeated since the first cases of AIDS appear. Is it worth insisting on this message? Sure, but let’s be realistic: most men don’t.

In the 2010s, an international study was carried out that proposed a prevention strategy (PReP), based on the daily administration of a pill containing two antivirals: tenofovir and encitrabin — which we will henceforth call TE.

The results were impressive: compared to the placebo-treated (inert tablet) group, those taking the TE tablet had a more than 90% reduction in their risk of HIV infection.

The numbers have reached such significance that the WHO has come to consider PReP the ideal prevention strategy for populations most at risk of contracting HIV. Today, it is adopted by the SUS and by more than 70 countries.

In the real world, however, having to take a pill every day is problematic. First, because of the stigma, the risk of provoking violence by partners, family members and the community.

Then, for biological reasons: the concentration of the two drugs is higher in the rectal mucosa than in the vaginal one, a condition that forces women to take six or seven weekly doses to acquire maximum protection, while men who have sex with men already reach this level. protection with four or five outlets.

So, the British laboratory ViiV developed cabotegravir. It is an inhibitor of HIV integrase, an enzyme necessary for the genes of the virus to be able to integrate into the DNA of our cells. It is a safe, well-tolerated drug capable of maintaining its inhibitory action for eight weeks, counting from a 600 mg intramuscular injection.

In May of this year, the HPTN 084 study was published in the journal The Lancet, which recruited women aged 18 to 45 years, in 20 clinical research centers in countries located in the region below the Sahara Desert – Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa , Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Uganda.

In this phase three study, the participants needed to have a history of at least two vaginal intercourse in the last 30 days, to use a long-acting method of contraception and to be classified in the high risk group for contracting HIV, according to a score of evaluation.

The participants were divided into two groups. The first consisted of 1,586 who received an IM injection of cabotegravir every eight weeks, accompanied by a placebo tablet daily. In the second group, 1,592 women took one tablet a day of ET and one injection of placebo (saline saline) every eight weeks. Neither the doctors nor the participants knew who was taking

placebo or the injectable or oral drug (double blind).

From January 2017 to November 2020 there were 40 HIV infections: four of them in the group that received cabotegravir; 36 in the TD-treated group. Therefore, cabotegravir reduced the risk by 88% compared to those who took a daily TE pill.

At this point, the study was stopped because it had already reached statistical significance. Conclusion: in prevention, we now have a drug that, injected every two months, is able to reduce almost 90% of a risk that was already very low, with the administration of a daily tablet of the combination of tenofovir and encitrabine.

The results of HPTN 084, combined with those of the HPTN 083 study, carried out previously among men who have sex with men —which showed similar results—, allow us to conclude that, due to its effectiveness and ease of administration, cabotegravir will revolutionize the field of prevention of aids.

The problem is that each dose of cabotegravir costs US$ 3,700 in the US, a price that makes its use in almost all countries unfeasible.

ViiV promises to market it without profit to the poorest countries in Africa. Associations such as the Clinton Health Access Initiative estimate that generic manufacturers would be able to produce it for US$20. Others suggest that the dose should cost US$60 to attract interest from generic manufacturers.

And Brazil? Brazil is not a candidate to benefit from the price reduction. We already experienced this situation in 1995, when the so-called “anti-HIV cocktail” was developed. At that time, we negotiated with pharmaceutical companies, and we even broke patents, but Brazilians received the medicines through the SUS.

At that time…