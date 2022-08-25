Du Queiroz mocks Róger Guedes’ baldness, who retorts: Show your kick

Author of Corinthians’ equalizer against Fluminense, today, for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Róger Guedes did not escape the provocations of Du Queiroz. The midfielder filmed his teammate’s head and stated that shirt 10 is taking care of his baldness.

Guedes, however, did not let it go and asked Du Queiroz to share “that kick of yours” on social media. The exchange of provocations was shared by the midfielder on Instagram Stories.

“How is the man’s roof? The roof… Brother. The man’s roof is…”, said Du Queiroz, who also wrote that “Minoxidil (a lotion used to combat hair loss) is having an effect on the man”, as capillary failure seems to have diminished.

“Show that kick of yours there. Of course, up here…”, replied Guedes, who did not specify his companion’s move. Du Queiroz did not share the sequence of the dialogue.

This is not the first time that Guedes and Queiroz exchange provocations. In April of this year, striker Róger Guedes paid R$500 to his clubmate for the “assistance” in a 3-0 victory over Avaí.

URGENT! 🚨 According to sectorist Du Queiroz, Roger Guedes’ baldness is being cured through the use of Minoxidil! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CoPWvZAwbK — Timon’s Diary (@DiarioDoTimao) August 25, 2022

With the tie at Maracanã, Corinthians needs a win by any result on the 15th, at Neo Química Arena, to eliminate Fluminense and, consequently, advance to the final of the Copa do Brasil. New equality takes the dispute to penalties.

Previously, Corinthians hosts Red Bull Bragantino, Monday, at 8 pm (Brasília time), for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Vitor Pereira’s team is in fourth place, with 39 points.