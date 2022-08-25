Du Queiroz plays with Rger Guedes’ ‘baldness’ and striker returns the uproar; check out

Corinthians and Fluminense drew 2-2, last Wednesday night, for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Even with the goal scored at the end of the duel, Róger Guedes did not escape the uproar and was provoked by Du Queiroz, who filmed the player’s hair and stated that the player is taking care of his baldness.

“How is the man’s roof? The roof… Brother. The man’s roof is“, said Du Queiroz in a post on his stories on Instagram. The steering wheel also wrote that the “Minoxidil (lotion used to combat hair loss) is having an effect on men”, showing the hair of Timão’s shirt 10 – see video below.

On the other hand, Guedes didn’t let the joke go unnoticed and also provoked Du. The striker asks the midfielder to share “that shot of yours” on social media.

“Show that kick of yours there. Of course, up here“, replied Róger, who did not make it clear which move the steering wheel was referring to.

It’s not the first time that the two athletes play healthy with each other. In the second round of the Brasileirão, against Avaí, Guedes scored three goals and was charged by Du Queiroz, who said that the striker owed him R$500 reais after an assist for one of the goals. Róger, in turn, provoked shirt 37 back, saying that he was only going to give half because the pass had not been from the steering wheel.

The two players were starters in the confrontation against Fluminense and now change their focus to the Brasileirão. Corinthians faces Red Bull Bragantino, next Monday, at 21:30, at Neo Química Arena. The return match of the Copa do Brasil semifinals is scheduled for September 15, also at the Corinthians stadium.

See video published by Du Queiroz

