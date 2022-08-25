Dune: Awakening revealed for PS5

Facebook

Funcom announced Dune: Awakening for PS5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam). A release date has not been announced.

An online multiplayer open world survival game of Dune. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO. Rise from survival to dominance on a vast, seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players.