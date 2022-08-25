Dune: Awakening revealed for PS5

Funcom announced Dune: Awakening for PS5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam). A release date has not been announced.
An online multiplayer open world survival game of Dune. Dune: Awakening combines the grit and creativity of survival games with the social interactivity of large-scale, persistent multiplayer games to create a unique and ambitious Open World Survival MMO. Rise from survival to dominance on a vast, seamless Arrakis shared by thousands of players.
- Survive the Most Dangerous Planet in the Universe – Build shelters from sandstorms, keep your stillsuit and master the ancient ways of walking to the deepest deserts. Avoid or be devoured by the colossal sandworms that dwell beneath the sands.
- Explore the ever-changing face of Arrakis – Walk through the ruins of long-forgotten biological testing stations, scavenge the wreckage of fallen spacecraft and roam the dusty corridors of abandoned sietchs. Enter uncharted sectors and be the first to discover secrets and riches before Coriolis storms once again shift the sands and alter the landscape.
- Control the Spice, Control Arrakis – Search for spice blossoms and position your harvester, then protect it from opportunistic invaders and rival factions. Dip the sand into blood as massive battles seamlessly shift from foot to vehicle and from the ground to ornithopters in the sky.
- Make plans within plans – Make a name for yourself among the people of Arrakis. Use intrigue and force to influence the Landsraad and impact the world. Build your own faction through spice harvesting, trading, subterfuge and open conflict.
- Awaken – Adapt every aspect of your character. Consume spice to conquer your senses and acquire powerful abilities. Hone your craft to be sought after by the best creations. Build your fortress in the style of your choice. The journey is yours to shape.