Dune will win MMO survival game

Game is developed by Funcom, responsible for Conan Exiles

Funcom revealed during Gamescom 2022 the first trailer for Dune: Awakening, a game set in the Dune universe, created by science fiction writer Frank Herbert. According to the developer, Dune: Awakening is a survival MMO that will put hundreds of players to face the dangers of the planet Arrakis.

The CGI trailer does not provide information on gameplay mechanics, platforms, or the release date. In the video we follow a character, which is possibly Paul Atreides’ version of the game, citing the classic monologue “fear is the mindkiller” (fear is the mind killer, in the official Portuguese translation). In the distance we see a sandstorm approaching and one of the sandworms destroying spice harvesting machines.

Dune: Awakening will be a survival MMO

Funcom, responsible for the creation of Conan Exiles, revealed in 2019 that it was developing a game about the sci-fi universe Dune. She informed that Dune: Awakening will place hundreds of players simultaneously on a shared version of Arrakis. Players will need to build shelters, bases, and factions. The planet can be explored using vehicles to find treasures, face storms and sandworms.

Different factions will vie for control over spices, similar to what happens in the books. Players will need to be concerned about enemy factions as well as the natural hazards that the planet of Arrakis offers. Dune: Awakening was revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2022. During the presentation, several other games such as the sequel to Lords of the Fallen and new trailers for Lies of P and The Callisto Protocol were revealed.

Dune: Awakening does not yet have a confirmed release date and it has not yet been announced which platforms the game will be released for. The company has released the game’s official website, where it is possible to register to participate in the Beta that will be announced soon.

DualSense Edge: Sony announces new PS5 controller with extra features

It will be possible to create several different profiles and switch between them with ease



…..

Source: Polygon, Dunegames