During cancer treatment, Simony comes up with a new look: ‘Detaching from vanity’ | celebrities



In treatment for cancer, Simony appears with a new look – Playback / Instagram

Published 08/25/2022 10:43

Rio – Simony, 46, used social media this Thursday to show records of her change of look. On Instagram, the singer, who is undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, appeared with shorter locks and bangs.

“Detaching from vanity and clinging more and more to life. Ressignifying. With a clean face and an open heart loving my short hair feeling beautiful”, she said via stories.

In a post made in the feed, Simony returned to expose the new cut and wrote a reflection on this stage of her life. “A woman of phases with different types of hair. Is it easy? No, of course not. There are days when I cry, there are days when I want to be alone, but most of the time I’m grateful for doing my antics and smiling. Life has another makes sense to me today. And I’m here to hold your hand too, in case you’re going through this. One day at a time,” he wrote.

Previously, the singer had shared with fans the moment she tried on her first lace, a wig composed of natural strands. “Today I put on my full lace for the first time. Look at that hair! Mine has almost nothing left, guys. It’s super thin. It didn’t happen, it’s thin, so I asked them to make a full lace for me”, Simony commented, exposing the long strands.

“I’m not going to have thin hair, although I don’t really care about that. But I’m loving this lace. Very beautiful. My hair isn’t like that anymore, but it’s okay. I’m super grateful. Now I’m going to be truly the woman of phases. One day I’ll be with this one, one day with a shorter one, one day with a scarf… This head is going to be crazy. I’m going to wear several styles. My hair is super thin I don’t even know if it will hold up, but my husband will like it, every hour a woman. If everything falls out, it’s ok. Hair grows later. The important thing is for us to be cured”, pointed out the artist.

Recently, Simony celebrated the advance of her treatment against the disease and revealed that the tumor is smaller than before. “I know I’m missing, but that’s how it is. I’m focused on my fight, on my healing. My doctor stopped by and told us that the tumor has already decreased a lot. He’s impressed, he came out applauding me! . [Quero] thank all the people involved”, said the singer. “I’m super happy. It’s all working out,” he celebrated.