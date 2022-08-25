Education professionals from Pernambuco will receive allowance this Friday (26)

After a long wait, education workers will receive the allowance money paid with funds from the Fundef precatory next Friday (26th). The information was confirmed by the government of Pernambuco.

The first installment of the Union’s debt, in the amount of R$ 1.7 billion, entered the state government’s account this Wednesday (24). Now, the transfer is made to the professionals, who will be entitled to 60% of this amount (R$ 1 billion and 55 million).

The first group of beneficiaries, precisely those who will receive it on Friday, is made up of 35,000 civil servants who are linked to the State. These will have the money faster because the state management already knows their bank details.

Another 17,000 workers should have access to Fundef precatories only in September and will need to apply for the benefit. They are those who worked with a temporary contract and the children of heirs of professionals who have died.

For this second group, the process takes longer because deposits are made on a case-by-case basis. THE State Secretary of Administration should publish, in the next few days, an ordinance detailing how these workers or heirs should proceed.

A website was created especially by the state government to inform professionals about the details of payment with money from the fundef. In it, with the CPF or registration of the education worker, it is possible to know the amount that will be paid individually.

“The server that has a link will not need to do anything. The amount will be credited directly to the bank account. Those without a bond will need to wait for the publication of an ordinance where the next steps to expedite this payment will be detailed”, explains the secretary of Education of Pernambuco, Marcelo Barros.

UNION DEBT

In total, Pernambuco will receive R$ 4.3 billion from the Union, divided into three installments (40% this year, 30% in 2023 and 30% in 2024). In exact amounts, this Wednesday’s deposit in the State’s account was R$ 1,780,813,073.56.

Professionals who worked in the state education network between 1997 and 2006, period of validity of Fundef, will be entitled to the allowance.

O Fundef precatory it is the result of a lawsuit brought by the state government 20 years ago, in 2002. Pernambuco (as well as other units of the federation and municipalities), questioned the Union about the amounts transferred during the period of existence of Fundef.

In the state, Jaboatão dos Guararapes said he expects to receive the money next September. On the other hand, the municipalities of Olinda and Recife are still fighting in court to have money at the amount that, according to municipal administrations, is owed by the federal government.

TEMPORARY CONTRACTS AND HEIRS

According to the website of Fundef’s precatories in Pernambuco, created by the state management, for those who worked with a temporary contract, that is, professionals who no longer have a link with the State Executive Branch, “the benefit amount will be available at any Bradesco branch, in schedule to be released by the Department of Education”.

As for the heirs of the benefited teaching professionals who have died, “the allowance will be transferred to the bank account indicated in the court order in the amount corresponding to the share of each heir, and an application must be made to the Secretary of Education”.

The recommendation is that the heirs already provide this judicial license. Before, they must access the value to which the benefited professional was entitled and issue a certificate to subsidize the license application. The consultation of the value occurs on the page of precatories of the Secretary of Education.

“Next, when in possession of the due permit, the interested heir must fill out the standard application available on the same website, as of September 19, 2022, attaching the court permit, personal documentation of the applicant (CPF, Identity Card and Proof of Residence) and indicating the proper bank account for receiving the benefit, if the account is not specified in the permit itself”, explains the government.