Elderly woman turns 100 and fulfills dream of being arrested in Australia

An elderly World War II veteran turned 100 and fulfilled a curious dream: being arrested. Jean Biketon, who has always had a “straightforward” life, had on her wish list to be taken by police officers to the police station, according to Victoria Police in Australia.

On the corporation’s Facebook, three police officers were in charge of effecting Jean’s arrest while she was in the nursing home. With lights and sirens, the elderly woman’s wishes came true.

The officers kindly placed handcuffs on her, declaring her arrested. With no resistance, Jean willingly obeyed.

According to her, it was one of the best birthday celebrations and the police thanked her. “We are delighted to be able to help provide this experience,” the corporation said.

In an interview with the British tabloid Daily Mail, Jean says she worked as an army nurse during World War II.

She says she has always been correct in her actions and has never been caught acting outside the law.

Jean Biketon was surprised by the handcuffs and says they were “soft” Image: Playback/Facebook

“I told them I’ve never been drunk and I’ve never been arrested in my life, I’ve never lost my driver’s license and I’ve never had a violation.”

For a better simulation at the time of arrest, she was taken to the police car that was waiting for her outside the nursing home. As for the handcuffs, she described them as “soft”. “I was surprised they were pretty soft and too big for me anyway.”