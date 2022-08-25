Electricity bills will increase by up to 32% in 7 states

Aneel authorizes readjustments of up to 32% in electricity bills in 7 states

Changes in electricity bills were registered in 9 different distributors;

Elektro, which operates in 228 municipalities in São Paulo and MS, obtained the highest readjustment among the large distributors;

In the company EFlUL do Paraná, the highest general increase was registered (31.94%);

The readjustments of electricity tariffs approved by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), in recent days, reach almost 32% depending on the type of customer. The changes were registered in 9 distributors in 7 different states, according to data from the agency.

The largest tariff readjustment for large distributors (23.7%) was authorized in favor of Elektro. The company is headquartered in Campinas and serves 2.8 million consumer units in 228 municipalities in São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul. The biggest increase in the electricity bill of residential customers was also registered in the company: 10.76%.

At the company EFLUL, a small distributor in Urussanga (SC) – which serves 40,000 consumer units – the highest overall increase was recorded. The company's high voltage customers will receive a 31.94% higher electricity bill. For EFLUL's residential customers, the increase will be 8.32%.

Of the states in which the readjustments were approved in recent days, only Paraíba and Paraná, the tariff review will result in a reduction in the price of energy for residential consumers (-0.46% and -0.27%, respectively).

Energy tariff increase 219% above inflation between 1997 and 2022

In a survey by the Instituto Ilumina, a non-governmental organization that analyzes the Brazilian electricity sector, it was revealed that the average price of the Brazilian energy tariff rose 219% above inflation between 1997 and 2022.

The readjustments of energy distributors are calculated together with Aneel, and are based on increases in operating costs, whether due to inflation or structural changes, such as periods of drought in the reservoirs and the contracting of more expensive energy, such as thermoelectric. “Since the adoption of the mercantile model, electricity tariffs have only increased,” said Instituto Ilumina on its Twitter account.